Pathway is pleased to announce that Ben Dreyer has joined as a Senior Vice President in our London Office, where he will be responsible for client servicing and business development across the EMEA region.

Mr. Dreyer brings extensive business development and corporate strategy experience in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Pathway, Mr. Dreyer was Head of Distribution for the DACH and Nordic regions at Lumyna Investments (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch) in London. Prior to that, he was Head of Business Development, Germany and Austria, with Strategic Investments Group. In both roles, Ben focused on building strong relationships with a range of leading investors in the alternatives space and on developing value-added solutions to help them reach their investment goals. Ben started his career with Deutsche Bank Asset Management (DWS) in Germany and holds a master's degree in finance from London Business School.

About Pathway Capital Management

Pathway is a private market portfolio solutions provider with over $70 billion of assets under management from private equity, private credit, and infrastructure mandates. Formed in 1991, Pathway creates and manages single- and multi-investor programs for institutional investors worldwide, investing in various private market strategies through primaries, secondaries, co-investments, and direct credit investments.

