New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ELVG ) a technology centric global ship management services company is pleased to announce that it has received the Golden Award from the European Business Ethics Network for Ethos and Social Responsibility.

The European Business Ethics Network ("EBEN") (https://www.eben-net.org/) supports initiatives at cross-European, National and regional levels. With 18 National Networks and active groups in over 40 countries its mission is to promote ethics and excellence in businesses, to increase awareness about ethical challenges in the global marketplace and to enable dialogue on the role of business in society.

Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group stated, "We are very honored to be members of EBEN and appreciate that our hard work is being recognized and rewarded. We are committed to our customers and Seafarers and key to that support is adhering to our core values. Core values that include maintaining a high level of Ethos and Social responsibility in the Business World."

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging disruptive technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global ship management and ensures that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71480