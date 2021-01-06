Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, updates its financial reporting schedule for 2020
Annonce
Date*
2020 full-year results
Thursday, April 8th, 2021
Before the market opening
Annual shareholders meeting
Friday, May 7th, 2021
2020 first-half results
Thursday, September 23rd, 2021
Before the market opening
This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
À PROPOS DE BIOCORP
Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale since late 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 63 employees.
BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com
Contacts:
BIOCORP
Jacques Gardette
Chairman of the Board
CEO
Éric Dessertenne
Sylvaine Dessard
Marketing Communication Director
investisseurs@biocorp.fr rp@biocorp.fr
+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85
ULYSSE COMMUNICATION
Bruno ARABIAN
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26
Nicolas DANIELS
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22