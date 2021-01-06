Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, updates its financial reporting schedule for 2020

Annonce Date* 2020 full-year results Thursday, April 8th, 2021 Before the market opening Annual shareholders meeting Friday, May 7th, 2021 2020 first-half results Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 Before the market opening

This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

À PROPOS DE BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale since late 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 63 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

Chairman of the Board

CEO

Éric Dessertenne

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

investisseurs@biocorp.fr rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

Nicolas DANIELS

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22