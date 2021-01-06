Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Going Public Date

Trading of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is anticipated to commence at the opening market on Monday, January 11th, 2021. The common shares of the Company will trade under the symbol "RDY".

Company Highlights

An exceptional basket of gold projects in proven jurisdictions in Ontario with a focus on high-grade gold exploration and development potential including the 100% owned Northshore Gold Project hosting Indicated Resources of 391,000 oz Au in 12.36 million tonnes at a grade of 0.99 g/t and Inferred Resources of 824,000 oz Au in 29.58 million tonnes at 0.87 g/t Au using a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au. (Historic NI 43-101 Technical Report - 2014)

in 12.36 million tonnes at a grade of 0.99 g/t and in 29.58 million tonnes at 0.87 g/t Au using a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au. (Historic NI 43-101 Technical Report - 2014) A proven team of public company executives and explorers focusing on profitable exits for shareholders.

A bold & fast-paced strategy to progress the Company.

Low share float of 29.8 million shares outstanding and 37.1 million shares fully diluted.

Christian Scovenna, CEO of Ready Set Gold comments, "January 11th, 2021 will mark a significant milestone for the company as we commence trading on the CSE. I would personally like to thank our Board of Directors, for enabling myself to steer the helm as the company's CEO of this brand-new resource company. Building shareholder value, is one of the company's mandates and will do so by building out our deposit on our flagship, Northshore gold project. Lastly, I would like to thank our shareholders/owners in trusting the company in our vision to acquire the Northshore, Hemlo Eastern Flank Project, and the optioned Emmons Peak Project in our plan to become a leader in exploration and development in Canada's prolific and world-class gold-bearing Greenstone Belts. Our Company is well positioned to begin advancing its highly prospective Ontario gold projects."

About the Projects

Ready Set Gold is focused on advancing its nearly 7,000 hectare portfolio of gold projects including the wholly-owned Northshore Gold Project, the Hemlo Eastern Flank Project, and the optioned Emmons Peak Project, all of which demonstrate great discovery potential and expansion opportunities.

The 771 hectare Northshore Gold property is located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt. The project contains the Afric Deposit, which remains one of Ontario's largest undeveloped prospective gold deposits, holding an historic NI 43-101 (2014) Mineral Resource Estimate of 391,000 ounces gold Indicated in 12,360,000 tonnes at a grade of 0.99 g/t gold, and 824,000 ounces gold Inferred in 29,580,000 tonnes at a grade of 0.87 g/t gold using a cut-off of 0.50 g/t gold. The Afric Deposit area measures approximately 350 by 500 metres and is open for expansion in all directions as well as at depth.

Within a 600 metre radius outside of the defined Afric Deposit, there are several high-grade vertical quartz vein structures and a historically produced small scale high grade gold mine which have received limited to no modern exploration. The Company believes that these underexplored areas present substantial exploration and expansion upside for the Northshore Gold Project.

The Hemlo Eastern Flank property is two separate claim blocks for a total of 4,453 hectares. Both border a land package optioned by Barrick Gold Corporation in a recent transaction with Metalcorp and sits just 7km east of Barrick's operating Hemlo Mine. The Hemlo Eastern Flank property is underlain by similar geology as that associated with the Hemlo deposit and is located along the same corridor. The Hemlo Mine has produced more than 21 million ounces of gold and Barrick announced at the end of 2020 its plans to extend its mine life and upgrading it to a Tier Two asset. (* The mineralization at the Hemlo Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Hemlo Eastern Flank project.)

The Emmons Peak property totals 1,634 hectares and is in the Wabigoon Terrane of Ontario. The Wabigoon district hosts notable advanced gold projects such as Treasury Metals' Goliath and the Goldlund deposits. The district also hosts key infrastructure such as highway access and a Federally approved mill. In 1982, prospectors discovered a narrow quartz vein on surface at the Emmons Peak property that assayed upwards of 14,000 g/t gold (up to 500 oz/ton) (MNDM Mineral Deposit Inventory: MDI52F10SE00051). Further work in 1985 identified additional veining where samples were taken that assayed more than 430 g/t gold (MNDM Mineral Deposit Inventory: MDI52F10SE00052). Limited to no modern exploration has been conducted on this property post-1990.

Investor Presentation & Website

For more information, please visit our website and download the Investor Presentation.

www.readysetgoldcorp.com/presentation

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

READY SET GOLD Corporation

"Christian Scovenna"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@readysetgoldcorp.com

CEO Direct Line: +1 (416) 453-4709

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - VP Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (236) 513-GOLD (4653)

Email: skingsley@readysetgoldcorp.com

www.readysetgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ready Set Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Ready Set Gold believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Ready Set Gold to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71456