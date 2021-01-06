SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag joins United Nations Global Compact

> The Group commits to the ten principles of the UN initiative, in addition to its Roadmap for Positive Retail launched a year ago

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announces that it is joining the United Nations Global Compact initiative.

The Group pledges to further extend its ambition to build a better and positive retail by committing to the ten universally accepted principles of the UN program in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environment and climate, as well as the prevention of corruption.

This new commitment is perfectly aligned with the Group's Roadmap for Positive Retail, launched a year ago and presented in the 2019 Annual Report, which aims to 1) help technology adoption by democratizing retail IoT; 2) to enable a stronger collaboration across the entire CPG-Retail value chain to maximize synergies; 3) to ensure utmost data protection, integrity and privacy; 4) and finally to make retail's digital transformation wasteless, low carbon and sustainable.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of the SES-imagotag group comments: "This is a natural next step for us, which reflects our ambition to build a sustainable and futureproof technology for physical commerce. Retail is one the world's largest industries, with a tremendous impact on our societies. Today, consumers strongly express aspirations to a new and positive commerce that must be omnichannel, sustainable, transparent, safe, fair and respectful of personal data.

As the global leading retail IoT technology company, SES-imagotag's core mission is to help physical retailers address these new trends and achieve their digital transformation. But our company's purpose also goes far beyond that and supporting the United Nations Global Compact's principles is perfectly aligned with our roadmap for Positive Retail, which lies at the heart of SES-imagotag's vision and strategy for the future.

With this, we wish all our customers and partners a year of positive impact and sustainable innovation. In 2021 let's build together a Positive Retail!"

Created in 2000, Global Compact counts over 12000 signatories and stakeholders based in over 160 countries.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on Euronext Paris, with revenues of around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.



SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity, enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content, increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on products availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

