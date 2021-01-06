Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder Cannabis" or the "Company"), an established Canadian cannabis accessory and vape retailer, is pleased to announce that it is currently in discussion with certain interested creditors, including the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company, Mark Pelchovitz, in order to settle indebtedness in the amount of up to $300,000 through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). The Company proposes to issue common shares at a market price of $0.03 per common share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Spyder

Spyder is a Cannabis and Vape retailer that operates in jurisdictions where the products are federally legal in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a retailer involved in the development of two retail business units. The first is the sale of Cannabis products and the second is the sale of smoking cessation products in Ontario and Alberta.

