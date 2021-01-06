Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, an oncology company unlocking a new approach to cancer therapy, today announced the publication in the journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment data showing treatment with an N-myristoyltransferase (NMT) inhibitor reduces viability of cultured breast cancer cells and inhibits tumor growth in a mouse xenograft mouse model of human breast cancer. Pacylex is developing this NMT inhibitor, PCLX-001, as a first in class therapy for various leukemias and lymphomas and also plans to study its effects on various solid tumors.

Key Takeaways:

Pacylex is developing PCLX-001, which has very good oral bioavailability, to treat cancers low in N-myristoyltransferase 2 (NMT2)

Data published in Nature Communications shows NMT inhibitor effective against many cancer cell lines, especially blood cancers including lymphoma and leukemia

Newly published data expands target for treatment with an N-myristoyltransferase (NMT) inhibitor reduces viability of cultured breast cancer cells and inhibits tumor growth

About Pacylex

Pacylex is a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Pacylex's technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high quality myristoylation inhibitors Pacylex licensed from the University of Dundee in 2015. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, enabling us to exploit NMTs as new clinical targets for cancer treatment. Pacylex completed GLP toxicology on PCLX-001 and expects to file soon for regulatory authorization to commence clinical studies in Canada in early 2021 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

