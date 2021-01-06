Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Participate in HC Wainwright Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that its executive team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021. Management will provide a pre-recorded presentation, which will be available to registered investors on demand via the conference website beginning January 11. Avinger will also provide a link to the presentation on its Investor Relations site, at www.avinger.com.

Additionally, Avinger management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts during the dates of the conference. For more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future performance, current capital availability, expected capital requirements, growth plans, timing of product launches and clinical studies, our continued listing on Nasdaq, future shareholder meetings, and the effects of the reverse stock split. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2020, and subsequent Form 10-Qs. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig

Chief Financial Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7916

ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623331/Avinger-to-Participate-in-HC-Wainwright-Conference