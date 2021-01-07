Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (formerly Wolf's Den Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has changed its name (the "Name Change") to Danavation Technologies Corp. in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Board of Directors approved the name change on January 4, 2021 in accordance with the articles of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has consolidated its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of thirty (30) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 181,251,726 to approximately 6,041,725. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. Any fractional interest in Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, with fractions equal to or greater than 0.5 rounded up and fractions less than 0.5 rounded down. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that will result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. has been retained to mail letters of transmittal to shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for updated share certificates which reflect the corporate changes.

The Name Change and the Consolidation were effected in connection with the proposed business combination transaction (the "Transaction") of the Company pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement dated March 30, 2020, as amended (the "Share Exchange Agreement"), between the Company, Danavation Technologies Inc. ("Danavation") and the shareholders of Danavation (the "Danavation Shareholders"). The Transaction will constitute a "Reverse Takeover" of the Company by Danavation and the Danavation Shareholders.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the Common Shares have been conditionally approved for listing (the "Listing") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "DVN". The Listing remains subject to satisfaction of all conditions precedent set out in the Share Exchange Agreement as well as the receipt of final approval by the CSE and fulfilment of all of the requirements of the CSE in order to obtain such approval, including, among other things, submission and acceptance of all documents requested by the CSE in its conditional acceptance letter and payment of all outstanding fees to the CSE.

The Company will provide further details of the Transaction and the Listing in a subsequent news release.

About Danavation Technologies Corp.

The Company does not currently have any commercial operations. The Company has been carrying out a review of its strategic alternatives and potential investments diversified industries, which review has led to the execution of the Share Exchange Agreement.

