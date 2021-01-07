Agrivoltaics could result in more food, more energy, lower water demand, lower carbon emissions, and more prosperous rural communities, says an Oregon State University researcher. He plans to build a farm to prove the point.From pv magazine USA Using land for both solar photovoltaic power and agriculture could provide 20% of total electricity generation in the United States, according to a new paper by Oregon State University researchers. Wide-scale installations of agrivoltaic systems could lead to an annual reduction of 330,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, while "minimally" ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de