Vaisala Group: Vaisala appoints Olli Nastamo as Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 7, 2021 at 09.00 (EET)

Vaisala appoints Olli Nastamo as Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence

Olli Nastamo (b. 1956) has been appointed Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence. He will be a member of the Vaisala Management Group and report to President and CEO Kai Öistämö. Olli Nastamo will start in his position on March 1, 2021.

Olli Nastamo joins Vaisala from Metso Outotec where he held the position of Executive Vice President, Operational Excellence. Prior to that, Nastamo has worked in several global leadership positions in Comptel, Elektrobit, and Nokia. He holds a master's degree in engineering.

Nastamo will be leading Vaisala's business process development to support the company's growth agenda. He will be responsible for driving efficiency, agility and digitalization of Vaisala's end-to-end processes and advancing IT solutions. His responsibilities will also include risk management, quality, environmental, health and safety (QEHS) systems, and facilities. This is a new position in Vaisala.

"Olli Nastamo brings extensive expertise in leading and developing processes in a global technology context. I am confident that he will be a great addition to our team as we continue towards our long-term target of profitable growth. On behalf of the entire company, I want to warmly welcome Olli to Vaisala," says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO.

"Vaisala plays a key role in society through its world-leading innovations for weather, environmental and industrial measurements. I look very much forward to joining Vaisala on its exciting growth journey," says Olli Nastamo.

