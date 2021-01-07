

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 5.4 percent increase in October.



Sale of non-food products rose 10.7 percent yearly in November and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 4.6 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 4.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in November, after a 1.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 3.3 percent annually in November and rose 1.4 percent from the prior month.



