Today, January 7, 2021, Entain plc, through Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in ENLABS AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ENLABS AB (NLAB, ISIN code SE0001666553, order book ID 35508) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB