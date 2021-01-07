Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management programme with McColl's Retail Group. The leading convenience chain is working with SMG to collect, manage and analyse customer feedback across its large estate.

McColl's Retail Group operates a network of convenience stores and newsagents that provides essential groceries and services to more than 1,400 neighbourhoods across the United Kingdom. With its flexible model, McColl's is focused on bringing the best products and convenient services to the local communities it serves.

"We're excited to bring the voice of the customer to the forefront through our new partnership with SMG," said McColl's Retail Group Customer Director Tim Fairs. "The customer experience insights will help us navigate the evolving market, identify opportunities to advance the in-store experience and better understand how we can add value for our customers."

With SMG's customer experience management programme, McColl's is capturing customer feedback at the store level. The real-time feedback is delivered to the smg360 platform, providing McColl's with key customer experience metrics and advanced analytics capabilities. With anytime access to store-level metrics via the reporting dashboard and mobile app, features like role-based reporting, targeted areas of focus, real-time alerts and a host of other functionality help the field identify opportunities to continually elevate the retail experience and drive customer satisfaction.

"Our unique value proposition and ability to surface insights continues to resonate with brands that understand customer experience management is about more than a technology platform," said SMG Managing Director Jeremy Michael. "With its customer-led approach and neighbourhood focus, we're excited to help McColl's advance the customer experience and drive business outcomes."

About McColl's Retail Group

McColl's is a leading neighbourhood retailer, with an estate of over 1,400 managed convenience stores and newsagents. We operate McColl's branded convenience stores as well as newsagents branded Martin's across the UK, except in Scotland where we operate under our heritage brand, RS McColl. Our dedicated colleagues serve five million customers every week, and we are the largest operator of Post Offices in the UK. Please visit www.mccollsplc.co.uk for further information.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services-making it easier to collect, analyse, and share feedback and behavioural data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

