The two devices of the series have, both, an efficiency of 99%. With this new inverter series, GoodWe has made its first step into the large scale PV business.Chinese inverter maker GoodWe has launched a new line of 1,500 V string inverters for applications in utility scale PV projects. There are two versions of the product, with 225 kW and 250 kW nominal output power and European efficiency ratings ranging from 98.4% to 99.6%. The efficiency of both devices is 99%. The inverters measure 1,091x678x341mm and weigh 105kg. They have 12 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and 24 string inputs. ...

