

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A joint session of Congress has certified the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, clearing the final hurdle for the Democrat leaders to become the next president and vice-president of the United States, respectively.



The confirmation after counting the Electoral College votes was only a formality, but unexpected developments delayed the process Wednesday.



As members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives convened, dozens of Trump-supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings.



Four people, including one woman shot by police, died in the rampage.



The Congress reconvened at around 8 pm after the building was cleared. Republicans introduced motions raising objections to the electoral votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona, but both the chambers voted them out without debate.



The session certified the original vote tally - Biden's 306 votes to Trump's 232.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

