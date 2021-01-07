

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales for November and economic confidence index and consumer price inflation for December are due at 5:00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.99 against the yen, 1.0832 against the franc, 1.2274 against the greenback and 0.9024 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de