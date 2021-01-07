DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 07-Jan-2021 / 11:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FINAL TERMS Final Terms dated 6 January 2021 AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities") Issue of 663,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 192 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms Part A - Contractual Terms Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019, as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2020 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. GENERAL TERMS Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc 1) Amundi Physical Gold ETC 2) i) Series: 192 ii) Tranche Number(s): Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 3) 45,285,400.00 i) Immediately following the issue of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities: 663,000.00 ii) Comprising the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities: Metal Entitlement: 4) 0.04 fine troy ounces i) Initial Metal Entitlement as at the Series Issue Date: 0.03988994 ii) Metal Entitlement as at the Subscription Trade Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities (if not the first Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): Issue Date: 5) 23 May 2019 i) Series Issue Date: 8 January 2021 ii) Issue Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities (if not the first Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): Scheduled 23 May 2118 Maturity Date: 6) Relevant 21 May 2019 Regulatory Law 7) Reference Date: Date on which 25 April 2019 Board approval 8) for issuance of ETC Securities obtained: TRANSACTION PARTIES Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable 9) Authorised Participant(s): As at the date of these Final 10) Terms: HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5HQ Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3BUY Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 1018 LL Amsterdam Optiver VOF, with registered office at: Strawinskylaan 3095 1077 ZX Amsterdam BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 1 Rue Laffitte 75009 Paris Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 2 King Edward Street London EC1A 1HQ PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES Total Expense Ratio (as at the 0.15% per date of these Final Terms): annum. 11) PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an 12) amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an 13) amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount. GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES Non-exempt Offer: An offer of the ETC 14) Securities may be made by any Authorised Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and any other Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have been

notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme. Signed on behalf of the Issuer: By: ............................................ Duly authorised Part B - Other Information LISTING 1) Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be i) Listing and admission to admitted to Euronext Paris and trading: for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets and/or main markets thereof. Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to time. As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange. USD 51,094,360.20 ii) Estimate of total net proceeds of the issue: €3,000 iii) Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading for the relevant Tranche: REASONS FOR THE OFFER 2) Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 3) ISIN: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532 CFI: DTZXXB FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT SEDOL: Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0 Delivery: Delivery free of payment. ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary 6 January 2021 SUMMARY A. INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS A.1.1 Name and international securities identifier number (ISIN) of the securities Series Amundi Physical Gold ETC due 2118 (the "Series") issued under the Secured Precious Metals Linked ETC Securities Programme. ISIN Code: FR0013416716. A.1.2 Identity and contact details of the issuer, including its legal entity identifier (LEI) Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") is a public company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland. Its registered address is at 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. The Issuer's telephone number is +353 1 905 8020 and its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. A.1.3 Identity and contact details of the competent authority approving the Base Prospectus The Base Prospectus has been approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") by the Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority. Address: New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. Telephone number: +353 1 224 6000. A.1.4 Date of approval of the Base Prospectus The Base Prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") was approved on 20 May 2020 and may be amended and/or supplemented from time to time, including by way of a supplement dated 24 July 2020. A.1.5 Warning This summary has been prepared in accordance with Article 7 of the Prospectus Regulation and should be read as an introduction to the Base Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the exchange-traded, secured, limited recourse securities linked to the price of Gold of this Series (the "ETC Securities") should be based on consideration by the investor of the Base Prospectus as a whole, including the related final terms for this Tranche (the "Final Terms"). Any investor could lose all or part of their invested capital. Where a claim relating to the information contained in the Base Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under the national legislation of the Member States of the European Union, be required to bear the costs of translating the Base Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled this summary, including any translation thereof, but only if this summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus or it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in the ETC Securities. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to any person to subscribe for or purchase any ETC Securities. It has been prepared in connection with the Final Terms. B. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER B.1 Who is the issuer of the securities? B.1.1 Domicile, legal form, LEI, jurisdiction of incorporation and country of operation The Issuer was incorporated on 4 December 2018 as a public limited company in Ireland under the Companies Act of Ireland 2014, as amended, with registration number 638962. Its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. B.1.2 Principal activities The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle and has established a programme (the "Programme") under which ETC Securities linked to gold ("Gold" or "Metal") may be issued from time to time. Each Series of ETC Securities issued under the Programme will be linked to, and provide exposure to, the price of Gold. B.1.3 Major Shareholders The authorised share capital of the Issuer is €25,000, divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of €1 each, all of which have been issued and fully paid up. Such shares are held by Cafico Trust Company Limited on trust for charitable purposes. B.1.4 Key managing directors The directors of the Issuer are Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons and Matthieu André Michel Guignard. B.1.5 Identity of the statutory auditors The statutory auditors of the Issuer are KPMG Ireland. B.2 What is the key financial information regarding the Issuer?

The Issuer has published its audited financial statements for the period from incorporation (4 December 2018) to the period ending on 31 March 2020. The summary information below is extracted from the Issuer's statement of financial position as 31 March 2020: Total current assets (in USD) 2,374,918,604 Total equity (in USD) 29,775 Total current liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 Total equity and liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 B.3 What are the key risks that are specific to the Issuer? · The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with no material assets other than its paid-up share capital and the assets on which each Series of ETC Securities are secured (principally the Gold). In respect of each Series, the holders of such ETC Securities (the "Securityholders") will have recourse only to the Secured Property (as defined below) and not to any other assets of the Issuer. If, following realisation in full of the Secured Property relating to such Series, any outstanding claim remains unpaid, then such claim will be extinguished and no debt will be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof. C. KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES C.1 What are the main features of the ETC Securities? C.1.1 Type, class and ISIN Commodity-linked securities. ISIN Code: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532 C.1.2 Currency, denomination, par value, number of securities issued and duration The ETC Securities are denominated in USD. The ETC Securities are in bearer global form. For the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, the Nominal Amount of each ETC Security (USD 5.085) shall be regarded as the denomination of such ETC Security. The ETC Securities are being treated by the Issuer as having a minimum denomination of less than €100,000. As at the issue date of the above tranche of ETC Securities, there will be 45,285,400.00 ETC Securities of this Series in issue. The scheduled maturity date (the "Scheduled Maturity Date") of the ETC Securities is 23 May 2118. C.1.3 Rights attached to the ETC Securities Overview The ETC Securities are designed to provide purchasers with exposure to Gold without having to take physical delivery of the Gold. The Issuer, under the Programme, may only issue ETC Securities to authorised participants appointed as such (each, an "Authorised Participant"). Authorised Participants may, thereafter, offer such ETC Securities to retail clients, professional clients or other eligible counterparties (subject to certain selling restrictions contained in the Base Prospectus). The first tranche of the Series was issued on 23 May 2019 (the "Series Issue Date") to one or more Authorised Participants. Each ETC Security relates to a specific amount in weight of Gold, specified in the Final Terms, known as the "Metal Entitlement". In order to back its obligations under the ETC Securities, the Issuer will seek to hold enough Gold to meet its obligations under the ETC Securities. On the Series Issue Date, each ETC Security was ascribed with a Metal Entitlement (the "Initial Metal Entitlement") and on each subsequent day, the Metal Entitlement of each ETC Security shall be reduced by a percentage (the "Total Expense Ratio") determined as sufficient to fund the Issuer's "all in one" operational fee to Amundi Asset Management S.A.S (the "Advisor"). In order to fund such "all in one" operational fee, HSBC Bank PLC (the "Metal Counterparty") shall periodically liquidate an amount of Gold (the "TER Metal") equal to the accrued reductions (pursuant to the Total Expense Ratio) to the Metal Entitlement of all ETC Securities of the Series. The Total Expense Ratio shall cease to apply to an ETC Security for a Series on the earliest to occur of (i) a Buy-Back Trade Date relating to such ETC Security, (ii) an Early Redemption Trade Date relating to such Series and (iii) the Final Redemption Valuation Date for such Series. The Gold will be held for the Issuer by HSBC Bank PLC (the "Custodian") and will generally be held on an "allocated" basis on the terms of the Custody Agreement in the relevant allocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for the relevant series (the "Allocated Account"). This means that the Gold is held in a segregated account held at the London vault of the Custodian in the name of the Issuer for the account of the relevant Series and all Gold in allocated form that is deposited with or received by the Custodian from time to time is held by the Custodian as bailee for the Issuer for that Series. There are times when amounts of the Gold may be held on an "unallocated" basis, for example to facilitate subscriptions. Subscription On any day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which (i) Euronext Paris is open for business, (ii) the over-the-counter market of The London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA") is open for business and (iii) commercial banks in Ireland are open for business (a "Business Day"), an Authorised Participant may request the Issuer to issue further ETC Securities to such Authorised Participant (a "Subscription"). Prior to settlement of a Subscription, the Authorised Participant will be required to transfer to an unallocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for such Series (the "Unallocated Account") an amount of Gold (the "Subscription Settlement Amount") equal to the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade date (the "Subscription Trade Date") and (b) the total number of ETC Securities being issued. The Issuer will not issue ETC Securities to an Authorised Participant until the Subscription Settlement Amount has been received in the Unallocated Account and allocated to the Allocated Account for the Series. In connection with each Subscription, the Authorised Participant will also be required to pay to the Issuer a subscription fee (the "Subscription Fee"). Buy-Backs On any Business Day, an Authorised Participant may request that the Issuer buys back ETC Securities from such Authorised Participant (a "Buy-Back"). Prior to settlement of a Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will be required to deliver to the Issuing and Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer the relevant ETC Securities being bought back. The Issuer will not cancel such ETC Securities and deliver to the Authorised Participant an amount of Gold (the "Buy-Back Settlement Amount") equal to the product of (1) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade date (the "Buy-Back Trade Date") and (2) the total number of ETC Securities being bought back, until the Issuing and Paying Agent has confirmed receipt of such ETC Securities. In connection with each Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will also be required to pay to the Issuer a buy-back fee (the "Buy-Back Fee"). Future Buy-Backs and Early and Final Redemption At any given time, the Gold standing to the credit of the Allocated Account should at least equal the aggregate Metal Entitlement for all ETC Securities still outstanding for such Series. Such Gold will fund the delivery of any future Buy-Back Settlement Amounts and the payment of any "Early Redemption Amount" or "Final Redemption" Amount" (each as defined below) in respect of each ETC Security. Security The obligations of the Issuer under the ETC Securities will be secured pursuant to a security deed governed by the laws of Ireland and a security deed governed by English law by security interests over the rights of the Issuer under the agreements entered into by it in respect of the ETC Securities and the underlying Gold. The assets and property that are the subject of such security interests are known as "Secured Property" for this Series. Securityholders will not, by reason of holding such Series, have any claim against the Secured Property with respect to any other series of ETC Securities. The security over the Secured Property in respect of a Series of ETC Securities will become enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due on the Scheduled Maturity Date or the relevant Early Redemption Settlement Date, as applicable. Limited Recourse and Ranking The ETC Securities will rank equally amongst themselves. The rights of Securityholders are limited in recourse to the Secured Property. As such, once the Secured Property has been realised and the net proceeds distributed, none of the parties or anyone acting on their behalves may take further steps against the Issuer or its directors, officers, members or administrator to recover any further sum and no debt will be

owed by the Issuer in respect of such sum. Any proceeds of the Secured Property will be applied in accordance with the priorities of payments set out in the terms and conditions and, therefore, the rights of Securityholders will rank in accordance therewith. As a result of such provisions, the Securityholders of a Series may not receive in full the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable in respect of each ETC Security of such Series if the proceeds of the Secured Property are insufficient to meet the claims of all secured creditors of such Series. Interest The ETC Securities will not pay periodic interest but the Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, may incorporate an interest redemption premium to the extent such Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, exceeds the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of the Series. Where the value of the Metal comprising the Metal Entitlement per ETC Security is trading at or below an amount equal to the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount (each as defined below), a Specified Interest Amount may be payable by the Issuer as part of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount payable per ETC Security, as the case may be, which amount shall represent interest on the Nominal Amount. Final Redemption of the ETC Securities Unless previously redeemed in whole or purchased and cancelled by the Issuer, each ETC Security will become due and payable on the Scheduled Maturity Date at its Final Redemption Amount. The "Final Redemption Amount" for a Series shall be an amount (which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security equal to the greater of: i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in fine troy ounces) as at the date falling 40 Business Days prior to the scheduled maturity date (the "Final Redemption Valuation Date", subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the Final Redemption Valuation Date based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date and (2) the reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the scheduled maturity date; and ii) an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the issue price per ETC Security on the Series Issue Date (the "Nominal Amount") plus an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount (the "Specified Interest Amount"). Early Redemption of the ETC Securities The ETC Securities shall become due and payable prior to their scheduled maturity date at its Early Redemption Amount due to the occurrence of any of the following events if, following the occurrence of any such event, the Issuer (and/or, in the case of a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, the Trustee following requisite direction by the Securityholders) has given notice designating an early redemption of the ETC Securities in full: i) the Issuer at any time and for any reason elects to early redeem the ETC Securities in full (an "Issuer Call Redemption Event"); ii) on the next date on which a delivery of Metal is due (whether in respect of a Subscription, a Buy-Back or a sale of TER Metal), the Issuer is, or there is a substantial likelihood that it will be, required to make payment in respect of VAT or register for VAT or otherwise account for VAT on such delivery of Metal, or the Issuer has become liable, or become aware that it is liable, for VAT in respect of a prior delivery of Metal (a "VAT Redemption Event"); iii) certain key service providers of the Issuer resign or their appointment in relation to such Series is terminated for any reason and no successor or replacement has been appointed within 120 calendar days (a "Service Provider Non-Replacement Redemption Event"); iv) the prevailing value of an ETC Security on two consecutive non-disrupted days (calculated by the Administrator by reference to each ETC Security's Metal Entitlement and the "Metal Reference Price" (being the LBMA Gold Price or such successor Metal Reference Price as may be determined from time to time) on each such non-disrupted day) is less than or equal to 20 per cent. of the issue price per ETC Security (calculated by reference to each ETC Security's Metal Entitlement and the Metal Reference Price) as at the Series Issue Date (a "Market Value Redemption Event"); or v) an event of default occurs including certain breaches by the Issuer of its obligations that are not cured within the applicable cure period and certain insolvency events with respect to the Issuer (an "Event of Default"). The "Early Redemption Amount" shall be an amount (which amount may incorporate an interest redemption premium, being any excess over the issue price per ETC Security for the first tranche of such Series) denominated in USD per ETC Security equal to the greater of: i) the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement (expressed in fine troy ounces) as at the date specified in the relevant notice designating an Issuer Call Redemption Event, a VAT Redemption Event, a Service Provider Non-Replacement Redemption Event, a Market Value Redemption Event or an Event of Default, as applicable (the "Early Redemption Trade Date", subject to postponement in certain circumstances) and (b) the average price ascribed to each fine troy ounce of Metal held in the Allocated Account on the Early Redemption Trade Date based on (1) the proceeds received on any Metal sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the 40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date (such 40th Business Day following the Early Redemption Trade Date, the "Metal Sale Cut-Off Date") and (2) the reference price for the Metal as published on the relevant price source for such Series (or any successor or replacement price source) in respect of any Metal not sold prior to the fifth Business Day immediately preceding the Metal Sale Cut-Off Date; and ii) the Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount. Payment of any Early Redemption Amount or the Final Redemption Amount is subject at all times to the limited recourse provisions. Withholding Tax All payments in respect of the ETC Securities will be made net of and after allowance for any withholding or deduction for, or on account of, any taxes. In the event that any withholding, reduction or deduction for, or on account of, any tax applies to payments in respect of the ETC Securities of any Series, the Securityholders will be subject to such tax or reduction or deduction and will not be entitled to receive amounts to compensate for any such tax or reduction or deduction. No Event of Default will occur as a result of any such withholding or deduction. Governing Law The ETC Securities will be governed by Irish law. There will be two security trust deeds relating to each Series of ETC Securities - one will be governed by Irish law and the other will be governed by English law. C.1.4 Rank of the ETC Securities in the Issuer's capital structure upon insolvency The ETC Securities are secured, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer and the ETC Securities of a series rank equally amongst themselves. The obligations of the Issuer in respect of a Series are secured by the Secured Property. The security over the Secured Property in respect of a Series will become enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due on the scheduled maturity date or the relevant early redemption settlement date, as applicable. C.1.5 Restrictions on free transferability of the securities Interests in ETC Securities traded in any clearing system will be transferred in accordance with the procedures and regulations of that clearing system. The ETC Securities will be freely transferable, subject to certain restrictions on sales of ETC Securities into, amongst other jurisdictions, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Switzerland and any European Economic Area countries to whose competent authority the Base Prospectus has not been notified or passported. These restrictions are mainly targeting offerings to the public in such jurisdictions unless certain exemptions apply although some of the restrictions are blanket prohibitions on the offering of the ETC Securities in the relevant jurisdiction. The ETC Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. C.2 Where will the ETC Securities be

traded? Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to listing on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and to trading on the regulated market thereof. The ETC Securities may also be admitted to the London Stock Exchange and to trading on the regulated markets and/or other main market(s) at some point in the future. C.3 What are the key risks that are specific to the ETC Securities? · The value, the secondary market price and the Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, of each ETC Security of a Series will be affected by movements in the price of the Metal, market perception, the creditworthiness of certain transaction parties and the liquidity of the ETC Securities in the secondary market. The price of the Metal (and, by extension, the price of the ETC Security) can go down as well as up and the performance of the Metal in any future period may not mirror its past performance. · Gold is generally more volatile than most other asset classes, making investments in Gold riskier and more complex than other investments, and the secondary market price of the ETC Securities may demonstrate similar volatility. · The reduction of the Metal Entitlement by the Total Expense Ratio and the imposition of Subscription Fees and Buy-Back Fees on Authorised Participants (which are likely to be passed on to investors) may prove unattractive to investors who are interested solely in the price movement of the Metal and there can be no assurance that the performance of the Metal will be sufficient to offset the effect of the Total Expense Ratio and such fees. · The Issuer may elect to trigger an Issuer Call Redemption Event and redeem all the ETC Securities of a Series early on giving not less than 30 calendar days' notice to Securityholders. · The Total Expense Ratio may be varied by the Issuer at the request of the Advisor from time to time provided that no increase may occur on less than 30 days' notice to Securityholders. · VAT may become due on transfers of Metal to or by the Issuer in certain circumstances. This could adversely affect the Issuer's ability to meet its obligations under the ETC Securities of the relevant Series in full and could trigger a VAT Redemption Event leading to the early redemption of all the ETC Securities of such Series. · Investing in the ETC Securities will not make an investor the owner of the Metal held by the Custodian (or a Sub-Custodian on behalf of the Custodian) in respect of the relevant Series. Any early or final redemption of the ETC Securities of a Series will be settled in cash. · ETC Securities may have a long term and an investor who is not an Authorised Participant can only realise value from a ETC Security prior to the occurrence of an early redemption event or the scheduled maturity date by selling it at its then market price to an Authorised Offeror or to other investors on the secondary market. While each Authorised Participant may make a market for the relevant Series, no Authorised Participant is obliged to make a market for any Series and an Authorised Participant may discontinue making a market at any time. Furthermore, any market in ETC Securities may not be liquid and the secondary market price (if any) for ETC Securities may be substantially less than the price paid by the investor. · The Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount operates as a minimum repayment amount on the early or final redemption of the ETC Securities of a Series. In the event that the liquidation proceeds of the Metal Entitlement for each ETC Security of such Series is insufficient to fund the Nominal Amount and the Specified Interest Amount payable in respect of such ETC Security on such early or final redemption, the holder of such ETC Security may not receive payment of the Nominal Amount and/or the Specified Interest Amount in full and may receive substantially less. In respect of each ETC Security, payment of the Specified Interest Amount to Securityholders will rank in priority to payment of the Nominal Amount. · The Issuer and the Securityholders are exposed to the creditworthiness of the Metal Counterparty, the Custodian and the Authorised Participants. · The Custodian is required, under the Custody Agreement, to verify that the Metal delivered by the Authorised Participants in exchange for ETC Securities complies with "The Good Delivery Rules for Gold and Silver Bars" published by the LBMA. Such verification may not fully prevent the deposit of Metal by Authorised Participants that fail to meet the required purity standards. · The Arranger, Advisor, Trustee, Security Trustee, Administrator, Custodian, Authorised Participants, Metal Counterparty, each Agent and/or their affiliates may actively trade or hold positions in the Metal and other financial instruments based on or related to the Metal. Such activities present conflicts of interest and could adversely affect the price and liquidity of ETC Securities. D. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ADMISSION TO TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET D.1 Under which conditions and timetable can I invest in this security? Upon initial issue, the ETC Securities are being made available by the Issuer for subscription only to entities (the "Authorised Participants") allowed to buy and sell ETC Securities directly from and to the Issuer pursuant an authorised participant agreement with the Issuer. Authorised Participants will pay for any such subscriptions by delivering Metal equal to the Metal Entitlement per ETC Security of the ETC Securities being subscribed. Authorised Participants may also act as market makers, i.e. they buy and sell ETC Securities from and to investors on an over-the-counter basis or via a stock exchange. However, not all market makers need to be Authorised Participants. Any offer or sale of ETC Securities to an investor by an Authorised Participant or other distributor or broker authorised to use the Base Prospectus (each, an "Authorised Offeror") will be made in accordance with any terms and other arrangements in place between such Authorised Offeror and such investor including as to price, allocations and settlement arrangements. It will be the responsibility of the applicable financial intermediary at the time of such offer to provide the investor with that information. None of the Issuer, the Arranger nor any other Transaction Party (other than the relevant Authorised Offeror) will be a party to any such arrangements with investors and, accordingly, the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms may not contain such information and, in such case, an investor must obtain such information from the relevant Authorised Offeror. D.2 Why has the prospectus been produced? D.2.1 Reason for the offer and use of proceeds The ETC Securities offer investors a relatively easy means of gaining exposure to the movement in spot prices of gold and provide an alternative means of gaining exposure that is very similar to a direct investment in gold. Although the ETC Securities are not the exact equivalent of an investment in gold, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the gold market through the securities market. The net proceeds from the issue of a Series of ETC Securities will be an amount of Metal which will ultimately be held in the Allocated Account(s) in respect of such Series. Such Metal shall be used to meet the Issuer's obligations under such Series. D.2.2 Material conflicts of interest pertaining to the offer or admission to trading At the date of the Base Prospectus, the arranger to the Programme (the "Arranger") is Amundi Asset Management S.A.S who also acts as the Advisor to the Issuer in respect of each Series, performing certain functions and determinations on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to an advisory agreement. Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. is ultimately owned by Crédit Agricole S.A. Any member within Crédit Agricole S.A. or the Crédit Agricole group, and any of the directors of the foregoing, may (a) have an interest in the ETC Securities issued by the Issuer or in any transaction effected with or for it, or a relationship of any description with any other person, which may involve a potential conflict with their respective duties to the Arranger and Advisor, and (b) deal with or otherwise use the services of Crédit Agricole group companies in connection with the performance of such duties, and none of them will be liable to account for any profit or remuneration derived from so doing. A Crédit Agricole group entity and/or its affiliates may engage in trading and market-making activities and may hold long or short positions in any metal, other instruments or derivative products based on or related to the metal, metal for their proprietary accounts or for other accounts under their management. Crédit Agricole group entities may also issue securities or enter into financial instruments in relation to Gold. To the extent that any Crédit Agricole group entity, directly or through its affiliates, serves as issuer, agent,

manager, sponsor or underwriter of such securities or other instruments, its interests with respect to such products may be adverse to those of the Securityholders. Such activities may have an adverse effect on the value of the ETC Securities and/or the value of the underlying Gold relating to the ETC Securities. ANHANG - Emissionsspezifische Zusammenfassung 6 Januar 2021 ZUSAMMENFASSUNG A. EINLEITUNG UND WARNHINWEISE A.1.1 Name und International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) der Wertpapiere Serie Amundi Physical Gold ETC mit Fälligkeit 2118 (die ??zSerie"), die im Rahmen des Secured Precious Metals Linked ETC Securities Programme emittiert werden. ISIN-Code: FR0013416716. A.1.2 Identität und Kontaktdaten des Emittenten, einschließlich seines Legal Entity Identifiers (LEI) Amundi Physical Metals plc (der ??zEmittent") ist eine in Irland eingetragene Aktiengesellschaft. Seine eingetragene Adresse ist 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Irland. Die Telefonnummer des Emittenten lautet +353 1 905 8020 und sein Legal Entity Identifier 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. A.1.3 Identität und Kontaktdaten der für die Genehmigung des Basisprospekts zuständigen Behörde Der Basisprospekt wurde gemäß Verordnung (EU) 2017/1129 (die ??zProspektverordnung") von der Central Bank of Ireland als zuständige Behörde genehmigt. Adresse: New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. Telefonnummer: +353 1 224 6000. A.1.4 Datum der Genehmigung des Basisprospekts Der Basisprospekt (der ??zBasisprospekt") wurde am 20. Mai 2020 genehmigt und kann gelegentlich geändert und/oder ergänzt werden, einschließlich durch einen Nachtrag vom 24 Juli 2020. A.1.5 Warnhinweis Diese Zusammenfassung wurde in Übereinstimmung mit Artikel 7 der Prospektverordnung erstellt und sollte als Einleitung zum Basisprospekt gelesen werden. Jegliche Entscheidung zur Anlage in börsengehandelte, besicherte Wertpapiere mit beschränktem Rückgriff in Verbindung mit dem Preis von Gold dieser Serie (die ??zETC-Wertpapiere") sollte unter dem Vorbehalt geschehen, dass der Anleger den Basisprospekt gesamtheitlich, einschließlich der endgültigen Bedingungen dieser Tranche (die ??zEndgültigen Bedingungen"), zur Kenntnis genommen hat. Der Anleger kann sein investiertes Kapital teilweise oder vollständig verlieren. Sollte ein Klageanspruch in Bezug auf die in dem Basisprospekt enthaltenen Informationen einem Gericht vorgelegt werden, können dem klagenden Anleger im Rahmen der nationalen Gesetzgebung des Mitgliedstaats der Europäischen Union die Kosten für die Übersetzung des Basisprospekts auferlegt werden, bevor das Gerichtsverfahren eingeleitet wird. Die zivilrechtliche Haftung fällt lediglich Personen zu, die diese Zusammenfassung, einschließlich jeglicher Übersetzung hiervon, eingereicht haben. Dies gilt jedoch lediglich, wenn diese Zusammenfassung bei gleichzeitiger Lektüre anderer Teile des Basisprospekts irreführend, fehlerhaft oder widersprüchlich ist oder bei gleichzeitiger Lektüre anderer Teile des Basisprospekts keine wesentlichen Informationen bietet, um den Anlegern bei der Entscheidung, in die ETC-Wertpapiere zu investieren, zu helfen. Dieses Dokument stellt kein Angebot und keine Aufforderung zur Zeichnung oder zum Kauf von ETC-Wertpapieren dar. Es wurde in Verbindung mit den Endgültigen Bedingungen erstellt. B. WESENTLICHE INFORMATIONEN ZUM EMITTENTEN B.1 Wer ist der Emittent der Wertpapiere? B.1.1 Sitz, Rechtsform, LEI, Land der Gründung und der Geschäftstätigkeit Der Emittent wurde am 4. Dezember 2018 in Irland laut Companies Act of Ireland 2014 in seiner geänderten Fassung als Aktiengesellschaft mit der Registrierungsnummer 638962 gegründet. Sein Legal Entity Identifier lautet 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. B.1.2 Haupttätigkeitsbereiche Der Emittent wurde als Zweckgesellschaft gegründet und hat ein Programm (das ??zProgramm") aufgelegt, in dessen Rahmen mit Gold (??zGold" oder ??zMetall") verbundene ETC-Wertpapiere gelegentlich ausgegeben werden können. Jede Serie an im Rahmen des Programms ausgegebenen ETC-Wertpapieren ist mit dem Goldpreis verbunden und bietet ein Engagement hierin. B.1.3 Bedeutende Aktionäre Das genehmigte Aktienkapital des Emittenten beträgt 25.000 €, unterteilt in 25.000 Stammaktien von je 1 €, die allesamt ausgegeben und vollständig einbezahlt sind. Diese Aktien werden von Cafico Trust Company Limited treuhänderisch für gemeinnützige Zwecke gehalten. B.1.4 Wesentliche Geschäftsführer Die Geschäftsführer des Emittenten sind Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons und Matthieu André Michel Guignard. B.1.5 Identität der Abschlussprüfer Der Abschlussprüfer des Emittenten ist KPMG Ireland. B.2 Wie lauten die wesentlichen Finanzinformationen bezüglich des Emittenten? Der Emittent hat seine geprüften Jahresabschlüsse für den Zeitraum von der Gründung (4. Dezember 2018) bis zum 31. März 2020 veröffentlicht. Die nachstehend zusammengefassten Informationen sind ein Auszug aus dem Abschluss mit dem Stand vom 31. März 2020: Aktuelles Gesamtvermögen (in USD) 2.374.918.604 Gesamtkapital (in USD) 29.775 Aktuelle Gesamtverbindlichkeiten (in USD) 2.374.918.604 Gesamt Kapital und Verbindlichkeiten (in 2.374.918.604 USD) B.3 Wie lauten die emittentenspezifischen Hauptrisiken? · Der Emittent ist eine Zweckgesellschaft, die keine weiteren wesentlichen Aktiva hält als ihr eingezahltes Aktienkapital und die Aktiva, durch die jede Serie von ETC-Wertpapieren besichert ist (hauptsächlich Gold). Für jede Serie haben die Inhaber dieser ETC-Wertpapiere (die ??zWertpapierinhaber") lediglich Rückgriff auf das Besicherte Eigentum (laut nachfolgender Definition) und nicht auf sonstige Aktiva des Emittenten. Sollte nach der vollständigen Realisierung des Besicherten Eigentums dieser Serie eine Restforderung weiterhin ausstehen, dann wird diese Forderung erlöschen und dem Emittenten obliegt diesbezüglich keine weitere Schuld. C. WESENTLICHE INFORMATIONEN ZU DEN WERTPAPIEREN C.1 Wie lauten die Hauptmerkmale der ETC-Wertpapiere? C.1.1 Art, Klasse und ISIN Mit Rohstoffen verbundene Wertpapiere. ISIN-Code: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532 C.1.2 Währung, Stückelung, Nennwert, Anzahl ausgegebener Wertpapiere und Laufzeit Die ETC-Wertpapiere lauten auf USD. Bei den ETC-Wertpapieren handelt es sich um Inhaberpapiere. Zum Zwecke der Prospektverordnung gilt der Nominalbetrag jedes ETC-Wertpapiers (5,085 USD) als Stückelung dieses ETC-Wertpapiers. Die ETC-Wertpapiere werden vom Emittenten mit einer Mindeststückelung von weniger als 100.000 € ausgestattet. Zum Emissionstag der zuvor genannten Tranche der ETC-Wertpapiere werden 45.285.400,00 ETC-Wertpapiere dieser Serie im Umlauf sein. Der geplante Fälligkeitstag (der ??zGeplante Fälligkeitstag") der ETC-Wertpapiere ist der 23. Mai 2118. C.1.3 Mit den ETC-Wertpapieren verbundene Rechte Überblick Die ETC-Wertpapiere sollen den Käufern ein Engagement in Gold bieten, ohne physische Lieferung des Golds. Der Emittent darf im Rahmen des Programms ETC-Wertpapiere lediglich an ernannte autorisierte Teilnehmer (jeweils ein ??zAutorisierter Teilnehmer") ausgeben. Autorisierte Teilnehmer können daraufhin diese ETC-Wertpapiere Privatkunden, professionellen Kunden oder sonstigen zulässigen Gegenparteien anbieten (vorbehaltlich

gewisser im Basisprospekt enthaltener Verkaufseinschränkungen). Die erste Tranche der Serie wurde am 23. Mai 2019 (der ??zEmissionstag der Serie") an einen oder mehrere Autorisierte Teilnehmer ausgegeben. Jedes ETC-Wertpapier steht für ein bestimmtes Gewicht an Gold, das in den Endgültigen Bedingungen dargelegt ist und ??zMetallanspruch" genannt wird. Um für die Verpflichtungen aus den ETC-Wertpapieren einzustehen, bemüht der Emittent sich, ausreichend Gold zu halten, um seinen Verpflichtungen aus den ETC-Wertpapieren nachzukommen. Am Emissionstag der Serie wurde jedem ETC-Wertpapier ein Metallanspruch (der ??zUrsprüngliche Metallanspruch") zugeschrieben und an jedem folgenden Tag wird der Metallanspruch jedes ETC-Wertpapiers um einen Prozentsatz (die ??zGesamtkostenquote" bzw. ??zTER") verringert, der als ausreichend bestimmt wurde, um die ??zkomplette" Betriebsgebühr des Emittenten an Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. (der ??zBerater") zu zahlen. Um diese ??zkomplette" Betriebsgebühr zu zahlen, wird die HSBC Bank PLC (die ??zMetallgegenpartei") regelmäßig einen Goldbetrag (das ??zTER-Metall") liquidieren, der den aufgelaufenen Verringerungen (gemäß der Gesamtkostenquote) an dem Metallanspruch sämtlicher ETC-Wertpapiere der Serie entspricht. Die Gesamtkostenquote findet für ein ETC-Wertpapier einer Serie keine Anwendung mehr, sobald eines der nachfolgenden Ereignisse eintritt: (i) Handelstag für den Rückkauf dieses ETC-Wertpapiers, (ii) Handelstag für eine Vorzeitige Rückzahlung dieser Serie und (iii) Bewertungstag für eine Finale Rückzahlung dieser Serie. Die HSBC Bank PLC (die ??zVerwahrstelle") verwahrt das Gold für den Emittenten, das generell laut den Bedingungen des Verwahrvertrags auf dem entsprechenden einzelverwahrten Konto des Emittenten bei der Verwahrstelle, das für die entsprechende Serie gekennzeichnet ist (das ??zEinzelverwahrte Konto") einzelverwahrt wird. Dies bedeutet, dass das Gold in einem getrennten Konto in dem Tresorraum der Verwahrstelle in London im Namen des Emittenten für Rechnung der entsprechenden Serie verwahrt wird und sämtliches einzelverwahrtes Gold, das bei der Verwahrstelle gelegentlich hinterlegt oder von ihr erhalten wird, wird von der Verwahrstelle als Verwahrer des Emittenten für diese Serie verwahrt. Zu gewissen Zeitpunkten kann das Gold sammelverwahrt werden, beispielsweise, um Zeichnungen zu erleichtern. Zeichnung An jedem Tag (der kein Samstag oder Sonntag ist), an dem (i) die Euronext Paris für den Handel geöffnet ist, (ii) der Freiverkehrsmarkt der London Bullion Market Association (die ??zLBMA") für den Handel geöffnet ist und (iii) Geschäftsbanken in Irland für den Geschäftsverkehr geöffnet sind (ein ??zGeschäftstag"), kann ein Autorisierter Teilnehmer beim Emittenten beantragen, weitere ETC-Wertpapiere an diesen Autorisierten Teilnehmer auszugeben (eine ??zZeichnung"). Vor der Abwicklung einer Zeichnung muss der Autorisierte Teilnehmer auf ein sammelverwahrtes Konto des Emittenten bei der Verwahrstelle, das für diese Serie gekennzeichnet ist (das ??zSammelverwahrte Konto") einen Goldbetrag (der ??zZeichnungsabwicklungsbetrag") überweisen, der dem Produkt aus (a) dem Metallanspruch an dem entsprechenden Handelstag (der ??zHandelstag für die Zeichnung") und (b) der Gesamtanzahl der emittierten ETC-Wertpapiere entspricht. Der Emittent wird die ETC-Wertpapiere einem Autorisierten Teilnehmer lediglich ausgeben, wenn der Zeichnungsabwicklungsbetrag auf dem Sammelverwahrten Konto eingegangen und dem Einzelverwahrten Konto der Serie zugeordnet wurde. In Verbindung mit jeder Zeichnung muss der Autorisierte Teilnehmer dem Emittenten ebenfalls eine Zeichnungsgebühr (die ??zZeichnungsgebühr") zahlen. Rückkäufe An jedem Geschäftstag kann ein Autorisierter Teilnehmer beantragen, dass der Emittent ETC-Wertpapiere von diesem Autorisierten Teilnehmer zurückkauft (ein ??zRückkauf"). Vor der Abwicklung eines Rückkaufs muss der Autorisierte Teilnehmer der Emissions- und Zahlstelle im Auftrag des Emittenten die entsprechenden zurückzukaufenden ETC-Wertpapiere liefern. Der Emittent wird diese ETC-Wertpapiere lediglich löschen und dem Autorisierten Teilnehmer einen Goldbetrag (der ??zRückkaufabwicklungsbetrag"), der dem Produkt aus (1) dem Metallanspruch an dem entsprechenden Handelstag (der ??zHandelstag für den Rückkauf") und (2) der Gesamtanzahl der zurückzukaufenden ETC-Wertpapiere entspricht, liefern, wenn die Emissions- und Zahlstelle den Empfang dieser ETC-Wertpapiere bestätigt hat. In Verbindung mit jedem Rückkauf muss der Autorisierte Teilnehmer dem Emittenten ebenfalls eine Rückkaufgebühr (die ??zRückkaufgebühr") zahlen. Zukünftige Rückkäufe und Vorzeitige und Finale Rückzahlung Das dem Einzelverwahrten Konto gutgeschriebene Gold sollte jederzeit mindestens der Gesamtsumme an Metallanspruch für sämtliche ETC-Wertpapiere entsprechen, der für diese Serie noch aussteht. Dieses Gold wird die Lieferung zukünftiger Rückkaufabwicklungsbeträge und die Zahlung von ??zVorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbeträgen" oder ??zFinalen Rückzahlungsbeträgen" (jeweils gemäß nachfolgender Definition) für jedes ETC-Wertpapier finanzieren. Besicherung Die Verpflichtungen des Emittenten aus den ETC-Wertpapieren werden laut einer Wertpapierurkunde irischen Rechts und einer Wertpapierurkunde englischen Rechts durch Wertpapierinteressen an den Rechten des Emittenten im Rahmen der von ihm abgeschlossenen Verträge mit Hinsicht auf die ETC-Wertpapiere und das zugrunde liegende Gold besichert. Die Aktiva und das Eigentum, die Gegenstand dieser Wertpapierinteressen sind, werden für diese Serie ??zBesichertes Eigentum" genannt. Die Wertpapierinhaber haben, aufgrund des Haltens dieser Serie, keinerlei Anspruch auf das Besicherte Eigentum mit Hinsicht auf eine andere Serie der ETC-Wertpapiere. Die Besicherung über das Besicherte Eigentum mit Hinsicht auf eine Serie von ETC-Wertpapieren wird durchsetzbar, wenn die Zahlung des Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrags oder des Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrags, wie zutreffend, am geplanten Fälligkeitstag oder dem entsprechenden Abwicklungstag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung, wie zutreffend, nicht vollständig vorgenommen wird. Beschränkter Rückgriff und Rang Die ETC-Wertpapiere sind gleichrangig untereinander. Die Wertpapierinhaber haben beschränkten Zugriff auf das Besicherte Eigentum. In diesem Sinne gilt: Sobald das Besicherte Eigentum realisiert und die Nettoerlöse ausgezahlt wurden, kann keine der Parteien oder eine in ihrem Auftrag handelnde Person weitere Schritte gegen den Emittenten oder seine Geschäftsführer, Führungskräfte, Mitglieder oder Verwalter einleiten, um weitere Beträge erstattet zu bekommen, und der Emittent wird keine weiteren Beträge mit Hinsicht auf diesen Betrag schulden. Jegliche Erlöse aus dem Besicherten Eigentum werden gemäß den in den Bedingungen und Voraussetzungen dargelegten Zahlungsprioritäten angewandt. Somit setzt sich die Rangfolge der Rechte der Wertpapierinhaber im Einklang hiermit zusammen. Aufgrund dieser Bestimmungen können die Wertpapierinhaber einer Serie gegebenenfalls nicht den vollständigen zahlbaren Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrag oder Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrag für jedes ETC-Wertpapier dieser Serie erhalten, wenn die Erlöse des Besicherten Eigentums unzureichend sind, um die Forderungen sämtlicher besicherter Gläubiger dieser Serie zu erfüllen. Zinsen Die ETC-Wertpapiere schütten keine regelmäßigen Zinsen aus, der Vorzeitige Rückzahlungsbetrag oder Finale Rückzahlungsbetrag, wie zutreffend, kann jedoch einen Zinsaufschlag für die Rückzahlung umfassen, insofern dieser Vorzeitige Rückzahlungsbetrag oder Finale Rückzahlungsbetrag, wie zutreffend, den Emissionspreis je ETC-Wertpapier für die erste Tranche der Serie übersteigt. Sollte der Wert des Metalls, den Metallanspruch je ETC-Wertpapier umfassend, höchstens den Nominalbetrag zuzüglich dem Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrag (wie jeweils weiter unten definiert) betragen, wird ebenfalls ein Festgeschriebener Zinsbetrag durch den Emittenten als Teil des je ETC-Wertpapier

zahlbaren Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrags oder Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrags, wie zutreffend, fällig werden, dessen Betrag den Zinsen des Nominalbetrags entspricht. Finale Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere Jedes ETC-Wertpapier, insofern es nicht vom Emittenten zuvor vollständig zurückgezahlt oder gekauft oder gelöscht wurde, wird am Geplanten Fälligkeitstag zum Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrag fällig. Der ??zFinale Rückzahlungsbetrag" für eine Serie ist ein auf USD lautender Betrag (der einen Zinsaufschlag für die Rückzahlung umfasst, wenn er über dem Emissionspreis je ETC-Wertpapier für die erste Tranche dieser Serie liegt) je ETC-Wertpapier, der dem höheren Betrag entspricht von: i) dem Produkt (a) des Metallanspruchs (ausgedrückt in Feinunzen) 40 Werktage vor dem geplanten Fälligkeitstag (der ??zBewertungstag für die Finale Rückzahlung", vorbehaltlich des Aufschubs unter gewissen Umständen) und (b) des Durchschnittspreises, der jeder Feinunze Metall zugeschrieben wird, die im Einzelverwahrten Konto am Bewertungstag für die Finale Rückzahlung gehalten wird, basierend auf (1) den erhaltenen Erlösen für jegliches Metall, das vor dem fünften Werktag umgehend vor dem geplanten Fälligkeitstag verkauft wurde und (2) dem Referenzpreis für das Metall, gemäß Veröffentlichung in der entsprechenden Preisquelle für diese Serie (oder einem Nachfolger oder Ersatz der Preisquelle) für jegliches Metall, das nicht vor dem fünften Werktag umgehend vor dem geplanten Fälligkeitstag verkauft wurde; und ii) ein Betrag von 10 Prozent des Emissionspreises je ETC-Wertpapier am Emissionstag der Serie (der ??zNominalbetrag") zuzüglich eines Betrags von 1 Prozent des Hauptbetrags (der ??zFestgeschriebene Zinsbetrag"). Vorzeitige Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere Die ETC-Wertpapiere werden vor ihrem geplanten Fälligkeitstag zum Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrag aufgrund des Eintritts eines der nachfolgenden Ereignisse fällig, wenn der Emittent (und/oder, im Falle eines Rückzahlungsereignisses aufgrund des Marktwerts oder eines Ausfallereignisses, der Treuhänder auf unerlässliche Anweisung der Wertpapierinhaber), nach dem Eintritt eines dieser Ereignisse, mitgeteilt hat, eine vollständige vorzeitige Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere zu bestimmen: i) der Emittent entscheidet sich jederzeit und aus beliebigem Grund zur vollständigen vorzeitigen Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere (ein ??zRückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Emittenten"); ii) an dem nächsten Datum, an dem die Lieferung des Metalls fällig ist (ob nun aufgrund einer Zeichnung, eines Rückkaufs oder Verkaufs von TER-Metall), muss der Emittent, oder dies ist sehr wahrscheinlich, eine Mehrwertsteuerzahlung vornehmen oder sich als Mehrwertsteuerzahler anmelden oder anderweitig für die Lieferung des Metalls Mehrwertsteuer entrichten, oder der Emittent schuldet, oder erfährt, dass er diesbezüglich schuldig ist, die Mehrwertsteuer für eine vorherige Lieferung des Metalls (ein ??zRückzahlungsereignis aufgrund von Mehrwertsteuer"); iii) gewisse wichtige Dienstleister des Emittenten treten zurück oder ihre Ernennung in Verbindung mit dieser Serie wird aus beliebigem Grund gekündigt und es wurde innerhalb von 120 Kalendertagen kein Nachfolger oder Ersatz ernannt (ein ??zRückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Nichtersatzes des Dienstleisters"); iv) der maßgebende Wert eines ETC-Wertpapiers an zwei aufeinanderfolgenden ununterbrochenen Tagen (berechnet durch den Verwalter durch Bezugnahme auf den Metallanspruch jedes ETC-Wertpapiers und den ??zReferenzpreis des Metalls" (dies ist der LBMA-Goldpreis oder der Nachfolger des Referenzpreises des Metalls, wie gelegentlich bestimmt) an jedem ununterbrochenen Tag) beträgt höchstens 20 Prozent des Emissionspreises je ETC-Wertpapier (berechnet durch Bezugnahme auf den Metallanspruch jedes ETC-Wertpapiers und den Referenzpreis des Metalls) zum Emissionstag der Serie (ein ??zRückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Marktwerts"); oder v) ein Ausfallereignis Serie tritt ein, einschließlich gewisse Verstöße des Emittenten gegen seine Verpflichtungen, die nicht innerhalb der geltenden Behebungsfrist behoben wurden, und gewisse Insolvenzfälle mit Hinsicht auf den Emittenten (ein ??zAusfallereignis"). Der ??zVorzeitige Rückzahlungsbetrag" ist ein auf USD lautender Betrag (der einen Zinsaufschlag für die Rückzahlung umfasst, wenn er über dem Emissionspreis je ETC-Wertpapier für die erste Tranche dieser Serie liegt) je ETC-Wertpapier, der dem höheren Betrag entspricht von: i) dem Produkt (a) des Metallanspruchs (ausgedrückt in Feinunzen) zum in der entsprechenden Mitteilung dargelegten Datum, in der ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Emittenten, ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund von Mehrwertsteuer, ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Nichtersatzes des Dienstleisters, ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Marktwerts oder ein Ausfallereignis, wie zutreffend, bestimmt wird (der ??zHandelstag für die Vorzeitige Rückzahlung", vorbehaltlich des Aufschubs unter gewissen Umständen) und (b) des Durchschnittspreises, der jeder Feinunze Metall zugeschrieben wird, die im Einzelverwahrten Konto am Handelstag für die Vorzeitige Rückzahlung gehalten wird, basierend auf (1) den erhaltenen Erlösen für jegliches Metall, das vor dem fünften Werktag umgehend vor dem 40. Werktag nach dem Handelstag für die Vorzeitige Rückzahlung verkauft wurde (dieser 40. Werktag nach dem Handelstag für die Vorzeitige Rückzahlung ist der ??zAnnahmeschlusstag für den Metallverkauf") und (2) dem Referenzpreis für das Metall, gemäß Veröffentlichung in der entsprechenden Preisquelle für diese Serie (oder einem Nachfolger oder Ersatz der Preisquelle) für jegliches Metall, das nicht vor dem fünften Werktag vor dem Annahmeschlusstag für den Metallverkauf verkauft wurde; und ii) dem Nominalbetrag zuzüglich dem Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrag. Die Zahlung eines Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrags oder des Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrags unterliegt stets den Bestimmungen zum beschränkten Rückgriff. Einbehaltung von Steuern Sämtliche Zahlungen mit Hinsicht auf die ETC-Wertpapiere werden nach Abzug und Berücksichtigung von Einbehaltungen oder Abführungen für, oder auf Rechnung von, Steuern vorgenommen. Sollte eine Einbehaltung, Verringerung oder Abführung für, oder auf Rechnung von, Steuern auf Zahlungen mit Hinsicht auf die ETC-Wertpapiere einer Serie Anwendung finden, unterliegen die Wertpapierinhaber dieser Steuer oder Verringerung oder Abführung und haben keinen Anspruch auf Beträge, um diese Steuer oder Verringerung oder Abführung zu kompensieren. Aufgrund dieser Einbehaltung oder Verringerung wird kein Ausfallereignis eintreten. Anwendbares Recht Die ETC-Wertpapiere unterliegen irischem Recht. Jede Serie der ETC-Wertpapiere wird zwei Sicherungstreuhandurkunden aufweisen: eine irischen Rechts und die andere englischen Rechts. C.1.4 Rang der ETC-Wertpapiere in der Kapitalstruktur des Emittenten bei Insolvenz Bei den ETC-Wertpapieren handelt es sich um besicherte Anleihen mit beschränktem Rückgriff und die ETC-Wertpapiere einer Serie sind gleichrangig untereinander. Die Verpflichtungen des Emittenten mit Hinsicht auf eine Serie werden durch das Besicherte Eigentum besichert. Die Besicherung über das Besicherte Eigentum mit Hinsicht auf eine Serie wird durchsetzbar, wenn die Zahlung des Finalen Rückzahlungsbetrags oder des Vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsbetrags, wie zutreffend, am geplanten Fälligkeitstag oder dem entsprechenden Abwicklungstag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung, wie zutreffend, nicht vollständig vorgenommen wird. C.1.5 Einschränkungen der freien Übertragbarkeit der Wertpapiere Interessen an ETC-Wertpapieren, die in einem beliebigen Clearingsystem gehandelt werden, werden im Einklang mit den Verfahren und Vorschriften dieses Clearingsystems übertragen. Die ETC-Wertpapiere sind frei übertragbar, vorbehaltlich gewisser Einschränkungen für den Verkauf von ETC-Wertpapieren in unter anderem das Vereinigte Königreich, die Vereinigten Staaten, Italien, die Schweiz und jegliche Länder des Europäischen Wirtschaftsraums, deren zuständige Behörde den Basisprospekt nicht gemeldet oder zugelassen hat. Diese Einschränkungen beziehen sich hauptsächlich auf an die Öffentlichkeit gerichtete Angebot in diesen Rechtssystemen, insofern keine gewissen Ausnahmen Anwendung

finden, wenngleich einige der Einschränkungen umfassende Verbote für das Angebot von ETC-Wertpapieren in dem entsprechenden Rechtssystem darstellen. Die ETC-Wertpapiere den steuerrechtlichen Vorschriften der USA. C.2 Wo werden die ETC-Wertpapiere gehandelt? Für die ETC-Wertpapiere wurde die Zulassung zur Notierung an der Euronext Paris, der Euronext Amsterdam, der Deutschen Börse und zum Handel an deren geregelten Märkten beantragt. Die ETC-Wertpapiere können zukünftig ebenfalls zur Notierung an der London Stock Exchange und zum Handel an deren geregelten Märkten und/oder sonstigen Hauptmärkten zugelassen werden. C.3 Wie lauten die Hauptrisiken der ETC-Wertpapiere? · Der Wert, der Preis am Sekundärmarkt und der Vorzeitige Rückzahlungsbetrag oder Finale Rückzahlungsbetrag, wie zutreffend, jedes ETC-Wertpapiers einer Serie werden durch Preisbewegungen des Metalls, Marktwahrnehmung, die Kreditwürdigkeit gewisser Transaktionsparteien und die Liquidität der ETC-Wertpapiere am Sekundärmarkt beeinflusst. Der Preis des Metalls (und, im weiteren Sinne, der Preis des ETC-Wertpapiers) kann sowohl fallen als auch steigen und die Wertentwicklung des Metalls in der Zukunft kann gegebenenfalls nicht den Ergebnissen der Vergangenheit entsprechen. · Gold ist generell volatiler als die meisten anderen Anlageklassen, weshalb Anlagen in Gold mit einem höheren Risiko verbunden und komplexer als andere Anlagen sind, und der Preis der ETC-Wertpapiere am Sekundärmarkt kann eine ähnliche Volatilität aufweisen. · Die Verringerung des Metallanspruchs durch die Gesamtkostenquote und die Besteuerung der Zeichnungsgebühren und Rückkaufgebühren für Autorisierte Teilnehmer (die wahrscheinlich auf die Anleger übertragen werden) kann sich für die Anleger als unattraktiv erweisen, die lediglich an der Preisbewegung des Metalls interessiert sind. Es kann somit nicht gewährleistet werden, dass die Wertentwicklung des Metalls ausreichend sein wird, um die Auswirkungen der Gesamtkostenquote und dieser Gebühren auszugleichen. · Der Emittent kann sich dazu entscheiden, ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund des Emittenten auszulösen und sämtliche ETC-Wertpapiere einer Serie vorzeitig zurückzuzahlen, indem er dies den Wertpapierinhabern mindestens 30 Kalendertage zuvor mitteilt. · Die Gesamtkostenquote kann vom Emittenten auf Antrag des Beraters gelegentlich geändert werden, allerdings muss ein Anstieg den Wertpapierinhabern mindestens 30 Tage zuvor mitgeteilt werden. · Unter gewissen Umständen muss Mehrwertsteuer auf Übertragungen von Metall an oder durch den Emittenten entrichtet werden. Dies könnte die Fähigkeit des Emittenten beeinträchtigen, seinen Verpflichtungen im Rahmen der ETC-Wertpapiere der entsprechenden Serie vollständig nachzukommen. Dies könnte dann ein Rückzahlungsereignis aufgrund von Mehrwertsteuer auslösen, das wiederum zu einer vorzeitigen Rückzahlung sämtlicher ETC-Wertpapiere dieser Serie führen würde. · Die Anlage in ETC-Wertpapiere hat nicht zur Folge, dass ein Anleger der Besitzer des von der Verwahrstelle (oder einer Unterverwahrstelle im Auftrag der Verwahrstelle) gehaltenen Metalls mit Bezug auf die entsprechende Serie wird. Eine vorzeitige oder finale Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere einer Serie wird bar abgewickelt. · ETC-Wertpapiere können eine lange Laufzeit aufweisen und ein Anleger, der kein Autorisierter Teilnehmer ist, kann vor dem Eintritt eines vorzeitigen Rückzahlungsereignisses oder dem geplanten Fälligkeitstag aus einem ETC-Wertpapier lediglich Wert schöpfen, indem er es zum an diesem Zeitpunkt gültigen Marktpreis an einen Autorisierten Anbieter oder andere Anleger am Sekundärmarkt verkauft. Jeder Autorisierte Teilnehmer kann zwar einen Markt für die entsprechende Serie machen, der Autorisierte Teilnehmer ist jedoch nicht verpflichtet, für eine Serie einen Markt zu machen und ein Autorisierter Teilnehmer kann den gemachten Markt jederzeit einstellen. Darüber hinaus ist nicht jeder Markt für ETC-Wertpapiere liquide und der Preis am Sekundärmarkt (falls zutreffend) für ETC-Wertpapiere kann weitaus niedriger sein als der vom Anleger bezahlte Preis. · Der Nominalbetrag zuzüglich dem Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrag ist der Mindestrückzahlungsbetrags bei einer vorzeitigen oder finalen Rückzahlung der ETC-Wertpapiere einer Serie. Sollte der Liquidationserlös des Metallanspruchs für jedes ETC-Wertpapier einer Serie unzureichend sein, um den für dieses ETC-Wertpapier bei dieser vorzeitigen oder finalen Rückzahlung fälligen Nominalbetrag und Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrag zu zahlen, kann der Inhaber dieses ETC-Wertpapiers gegebenenfalls die Zahlung des Nominalbetrags und/oder Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrags nicht vollständig und einen wesentlich niedrigeren Betrag erhalten. Für jedes ETC-Wertpapier ist die Zahlung des Festgeschriebenen Zinsbetrags an die Wertpapierinhaber der Zahlung des Nominalbetrags vorrangig. · Der Emittent und die Wertpapierinhaber unterliegen der Kreditwürdigkeit der Metallgegenpartei, der Verwahrstelle und der Autorisierten Teilnehmer. · Die Verwahrstelle muss im Rahmen des Verwahrvertrags prüfen, dass das von den Autorisierten Teilnehmern im Gegenzug für ETC-Wertpapiere gelieferte Metall den von der LBMA veröffentlichten ??zGood Delivery Rules for Gold and Silver Bars" nachkommt. Diese Prüfung darf die Hinterlegung des Metalls durch die Autorisierten Teilnehmer, welche den erforderlichen Reinheitsstandards nicht nachkommen, nicht vollständig verhindern. · Der Arranger, der Berater, der Treuhänder, der Sicherungstreuhänder, der Verwalter, die Verwahrstelle, die Autorisierten Teilnehmer, die Metallgegenpartei, jede Stelle und/oder deren verbundene Unternehmen können das Metall und sonstige Finanzinstrumente, die auf dem Metall basieren oder hiermit verbunden sind, aktiv handeln oder hiervon Positionen halten. Durch diese Tätigkeiten treten Interessenkonflikte auf, was den Preis und die Liquidität der ETC-Wertpapiere beeinträchtigen könnte. D. WESENTLICHE INFORMATIONEN ZUR ZULASSUNG ZUM HANDEL AN EINEM GEREGELTEN MARKT D.1 Unter welchen Bedingungen und zu welchem Zeitpunkt kann ich in dieses Wertpapier investieren? Nach der ursprünglichen Emission stellt der Emittent die ETC-Wertpapiere lediglich zur Zeichnung durch Unternehmen (die ??zAutorisierten Teilnehmer") bereit, die ETC-Wertpapiere gemäß Vereinbarung für autorisierte Teilnehmer mit dem Emittenten direkt von und an den Emittenten kaufen und verkaufen dürfen. Die Autorisierten Teilnehmer zahlen für diese Zeichnung durch die Lieferung von Metall, das dem Metallanspruch pro ETC-Wertpapier der gezeichneten ETC-Wertpapiere entspricht. Die Autorisierten Teilnehmer können ebenfalls als Market Maker handeln, d. h. sie kaufen bzw. verkaufen ETC-Wertpapiere von oder an Anleger im Freiverkehr oder über eine Börse. Es muss sich jedoch nicht bei sämtlichen Market Makern um Autorisierte Teilnehmer handeln. Ein Angebot oder Verkauf von ETC-Wertpapieren an einen Anleger durch einen Autorisierten Teilnehmer oder eine sonstige Vertriebsstelle oder einen Broker, der den Basisprospekt verwenden darf, (jeweils ein ??zAutorisierter Anbieter") geschieht gemäß den Bestimmungen und sonstigen Vereinbarungen zwischen diesem Autorisierten Anbieter und diesem Anleger, einschließlich bezüglich Preis, Zuteilungen und Abwicklung. Est ist die Verantwortung des maßgeblichen Finanzintermediärs zum Zeitpunkt dieses Angebots, dem Anleger diese Informationen zu übermitteln Weder der Emittent, noch der Arranger oder eine sonstige Transaktionspartei (bei der es sich nicht um den entsprechenden Autorisierten Anbieter handelt) sind eine Partei dieser Vereinbarungen mit Anlegern und dementsprechend enthalten der Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen gegebenenfalls nicht diese Informationen. In diesem Fall muss der Anleger diese Informationen beim entsprechenden Autorisierten Anbieter einholen. D.2 Warum wurde der Prospekt erstellt? D.2.1 Grund für das Angebot und Zweckbestimmung der Erlöse Die ETC-Wertpapiere bieten den Anlegern ein relativ einfaches Engagement in der Entwicklung der Spotpreise von Gold und bieten ein alternatives Engagement, das einer Direktanlage in Gold sehr ähnlich ist. Wenngleich die ETC-Wertpapiere nicht einer Anlage in Gold entsprechen, bieten sie Anlegern eine Alternative, über den Wertpapiermarkt an dem Goldmarkt zu partizipieren. Die Nettoerlöse aus der Emission einer Serie ETC-Wertpapiere sind der Betrag an Metall, der letztlich in dem/den Einzelverwahrten Konto/Konten mit Bezug auf diese Serie gehalten wird. Dieses Metall wird verwendet, um den Verpflichtungen des Emittenten im Rahmen dieser Serie

nachzukommen. D.2.2 Wesentliche Interessenkonflikte in Bezug auf das Angebot oder die Zulassung zum Handel Zum Datum des Basisprospekts ist Amundi Asset Management S.A.S der Arranger des Programms (der ??zArranger"), der ebenfalls als Berater des Emittenten für jede Serie handelt. Er übt laut Beratungsvertrag gewisse Funktionen und Feststellungen im Auftrag des Emittenten durch. Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. ist letztlich Eigentum der Crédit Agricole S.A. Jedes Mitglieder der Crédit Agricole S.A. oder der Crédit Agricole-Gruppe sowie jegliche ihrer Geschäftsführer können (a) an den von Emittenten ausgegebenen ETC-Wertpapieren oder einer hiermit oder für sie ausgeführten Transaktion ein Interesse haben oder eine beliebige Beziehung zu einer sonstigen Person haben, wodurch ein potenzieller Konflikt mit ihren jeweiligen Pflichten gegenüber dem Arranger und dem Berater bestehen kann, und (b) bei der Erfüllung dieser Pflichten mit Unternehmen der Crédit Agricole-Gruppe in Kontakt sein oder anderweitig ihre Dienstleistungen in Anspruch nehmen, und keiner von ihnen ist rechenschaftspflichtig für Erträge oder Vergütungen, die hieraus entstehen. Ein Unternehmen der Crédit Agricole-Gruppe und/oder ihre verbundenen Unternehmen können Handels- oder Market-Making-Tätigkeiten nachgehen und Long- oder Short-Positionen in einem Metall, sonstigen Instrumenten oder derivativen Produkten, die auf dem Metall basieren oder mit ihm in Verbindung stehen, Metall auf eigene Rechnung oder auf Rechnung anderer halten bzw. verwalten. Die Unternehmen der Crédit Agricole-Gruppe können ebenfalls Wertpapiere ausgeben oder Finanzinstrumente in Verbindung mit Gold abschließen. Sollte ein Unternehmen der Crédit Agricole-Gruppe, direkt oder über seine verbundenen Unternehmen, einen Emittenten, eine Stelle, einen Verwalter, einen Sponsor oder Underwriter dieser Wertpapiere oder sonstiger Instrumente Dienste erbringen, können seine Interessen mit Hinsicht auf diese Produkte im Widerspruch zu jenen der Wertpapierinhaber stehen. Diese Tätigkeiten können den Wert der ETC-Wertpapiere und/oder den Wert des zugrunde liegenden Golds in Verbindung mit den ETC-Wertpapieren beeinträchtigen. ANEXO - Resumen específico de la emission 6 de enero de 2021 RESUMEN A. INTRODUCCI?"N Y AVISOS A.1.1 Nombre y número de identificación de valores internacional (ISIN) de los valores Serie Amundi Physical Gold ETC con vencimiento en 2118 (la "Serie") emitida conforme al Programa de valores cotizados vinculados a metales preciosos garantizados. Código ISIN: FR0013416716. A.1.2 Identidad y datos de contacto del emisor, incluido su identificador de personas jurídicas (IPJ) Amundi Physical Metals plc (el "Emisor") es una sociedad limitada por acciones (public company limited by shares) constituida en Irlanda. Su domicilio social es 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublín 2 (Irlanda). El número de teléfono del Emisor es +353 1 905 8020 y su identificador de personas jurídicas es 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. A.1.3 Identidad y datos de contacto de la autoridad competente que autoriza el Folleto Básico El Folleto Básico ha sido autorizado con arreglo al Reglamento (UE) 2017/1129 (el "Reglamento de Folletos") por el Banco Central de Irlanda como autoridad competente. Domicilio: New Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublín 1. Número de teléfono: +353 1 224 6000. A.1.4 Fecha de aprobación del Folleto Básico El Folleto Básico (el "Folleto Básico") se aprobó el 20 de mayo de 2020 y podrá ser modificado y/o complementado en cada momento, entre otras formas, mediante suplemento de fecha 24 de julio de 2020. A.1.5 Aviso Este resumen se ha elaborado de acuerdo con el Artículo 7 del Reglamento de Folletos y debe leerse a modo de introducción al Folleto Básico. Toda decisión de invertir en los valores cotizados, garantizados y con recurso limitado vinculados al precio del Oro de esta Serie (los "Valores Cotizados") debe basarse en el análisis por el inversor del Folleto Básico en su conjunto, incluidos los términos definitivos conexos relativos a este Tramo (los "Términos Definitivos"). Cualquier inversor puede perder la totalidad o parte del capital invertido. En caso de formulación ante un juzgado de reclamación relativa a información incluida en el Folleto Básico, el inversor demandante podría, con arreglo a la legislación nacional de los Estados miembros de la Unión Europea, tener que asumir los costes de traducción del Folleto Básico antes de incoar el procedimiento judicial. Se exige responsabilidad civil únicamente a las personas encargadas de presentar este resumen, incluidas posibles traducciones de este, pero solo en caso de que sea engañoso, impreciso o incoherente al leerse junto con las demás partes del Folleto Básico o no facilite, al leerse junto con las demás partes del Folleto Básico, información clave destinada a ayudar a los inversores a la hora de analizar si invertir en los Valores Cotizados. Este documento no constituye oferta o invitación para que cualquier persona suscriba o adquiera Valores Cotizados. Se ha elaborado en relación con los Términos Definitivos. B. INFORMACI?"N FUNDAMENTAL SOBRE EL EMISOR B.1 ¿Quién es el emisor de los valores? B.1.1 Domicilio, personalidad jurídica, IPJ, jurisdicción de constitución y país de actividad El Emisor se constituyó el 4 de diciembre de 2018 como public limited company en Irlanda con arreglo a la Ley de sociedades (Companies Act) de Irlanda de 2014, en su versión modificada, con número de inscripción 638962. Su número de identificación de personas jurídicas es 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. B.1.2 Actividades principales El Emisor se ha constituido como entidad con fines especiales y ha establecido un programa (el "Programa") en cuyo marco podrán emitirse en cada momento Valores Cotizados vinculados al oro ("Oro" o "Metal"). Cada Serie de Valores Cotizados que se emitan en el marco del Programa se vinculará y ofrecerá exposición al precio del Oro. B.1.3 Accionistas principales El capital social autorizado del Emisor asciende a 25 000 EUR, dividido en 25 000 acciones ordinarias de 1 EUR cada una, todas ellas emitidas y totalmente desembolsadas. Estas acciones las mantiene Cafico Trust Company Limited en fideicomiso con fines benéficos. B.1.4 Consejeros delegados fundamentales Los consejeros del Emisor son Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons y Matthieu André Michel Guignard. B.1.5 Identidad del auditor de cuentas El auditor de cuentas del Emisor es KPMG Ireland. B.2 ¿Cuál es la información financiera fundamental relativa al Emisor? El Emisor ha publicado sus estados financieros auditados correspondientes al periodo comprendido entre la constitución (4 de diciembre de 2018) y el periodo finalizado el 31 de marzo de 2020. La siguiente información ilustrativa se ha extraído del estado de situación financiera del Emisor a 31 de marzo de 2020: Total de activos corrientes (en USD) 2.374.918.604 Total de patrimonio neto (en USD) 29.775 Total de pasivos corrientes (en USD) 2.374.918.604 Total de patrimonio neto y pasivo (en 2.374.918.604 USD) B.3 ¿Cuáles son los riesgos fundamentales específicos del Emisor? · El Emisor es una entidad con fines especiales sin activos sustanciales más allá de su capital social desembolsado y los activos que garantizan cada Serie de los Valores Cotizados (principalmente, el Oro). Con respecto a cada Serie, los titulares de tales Valores Cotizados (los "Titulares de Valores") solo podrán recurrir a la Propiedad Garantizada

(según la definición que se le atribuye seguidamente a este término) y no a cualquier otro activo del Emisor. Si, tras la materialización íntegra de la Propiedad Garantizada en relación con la Serie en cuestión, quedaran sin satisfacer cualesquiera derechos, tales derechos quedarán extinguidos, sin que el Emisor deba nada al respecto. C. INFORMACI?"N FUNDAMENTAL SOBRE LOS VALORES C.1 ¿Cuáles son las principales características de los Valores Cotizados? C.1.1 Tipo, clase e ISIN Valores vinculados a materias primas. Código ISIN: FR0013416716 Código común: 199119532 C.1.2 Moneda, denominación, valor nominal, número de valores emitidos y duración Los Valores Cotizados se encuentran denominados en USD. Los Valores Cotizados son al portador en forma de macrotítulo. A efectos del Reglamento de Folletos, el Importe Nominal de cada Valor Cotizado (5,085 USD) se considerará su denominación. El Emisor considera que los Valores Cotizados presentan una denominación mínima inferior a 100 000 EUR. En la fecha de emisión del tramo indicado de Valores Cotizados, habrá emitidos 45 285 400,00 Valores Cotizados de esta Serie. La fecha de vencimiento prevista (la "Fecha de Vencimiento Prevista") de los Valores Cotizados es el 23 de mayo de 2118. C.1.3 Derechos asociados a los Valores Cotizados Descripción general Los Valores Cotizados están concebidos para ofrecer a sus compradores exposición al Oro sin tener que recibir entregas físicas de dicho metal precioso. El Emisor, en el marco del Programa, solo podrá emitir Valores Cotizados a partícipes autorizados nombrados como tales (cada uno de ellos, un "Partícipe Autorizado"). Los Partícipes Autorizados podrán, posteriormente, ofrecer tales Valores Cotizados a clientes minoristas, clientes profesionales u otras contrapartes aptas (con supeditación a determinadas restricciones de venta previstas en el Folleto Básico). El primer tramo de la Serie se emitió el 23 de mayo de 2019 (la "Fecha de Emisión de la Serie") a uno o más Partícipes Autorizados. Cada Valor Cotizado se refiere a una cantidad concreta en peso de Oro, que se especifica en los Términos Definitivos, denominada "Derecho del Metal". Con el fin de garantizar sus obligaciones correspondientes a los Valores Cotizados, el Emisor tratará de mantener suficiente Oro para cumplir tales obligaciones. En la Fecha de Emisión de la Serie, a cada Valor Cotizado se le atribuyó un Derecho del Metal (el "Derecho del Metal Inicial") y cada día posterior el Derecho del Metal de cada Valor Cotizado se reducirá en un porcentaje (la "Ratio de Gasto Total") que se considere suficiente para sufragar la comisión operativa "integral" que el Emisor abonará a Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. (el "Asesor"). A fin de sufragar dicha comisión operativa "integral", HSBC Bank PLC (la "Contraparte del Metal") liquidará periódicamente una cantidad de Oro (el "Metal de la Ratio de Gasto Total") equivalente a las reducciones devengadas (de conformidad con la Ratio de Gasto Total) con respecto al Derecho del Metal de todos los Valores Cotizados de la Serie. La Ratio de Gasto Total dejará de resultar de aplicación a un Valor Cotizado con respecto a una Serie en (i) una Fecha de Operación de Recompra en relación con tal Valor Cotizado, (ii) una Fecha de Operación de Reembolso Anticipado en relación con tal Serie y (iii) la Fecha de Valoración de Reembolso Definitiva relativa a tal Serie, la que acaezca con anterioridad. El Oro lo mantendrá por cuenta del Emisor HSBC Bank PLC (el "Custodio") y por lo general se mantendrá asignado conforme a los términos del Contrato de Custodia en la cuenta asignada correspondiente del Emisor con el Custodio dispuesta para la serie correspondiente (la "Cuenta Asignada"). Esto significa que el Oro se mantiene en una cuenta segregada mantenida en la cámara de Londres del Custodio a nombre del Emisor por cuenta de la Serie correspondiente y todo el Oro asignado depositado ante, o recibido por, el Custodio en cada momento lo mantiene el Custodio en calidad de depositario por cuenta del Emisor de tal Serie. Hay ocasiones en que las cantidades de Oro pueden mantenerse sin asignar, por ejemplo, para facilitar las suscripciones. Suscripción Cualquier día (que no sea sábado o domingo) en que (i) Euronext Paris se encuentre abierta para el desempeño de su actividad, (ii) el mercado extrabursátil de la London Bullion Market Association (la "LBMA") se encuentre abierto para el desempeño de su actividad y (iii) los bancos comerciales se encuentren abiertos para el desempeño de su actividad en Irlanda (un "Día Hábil"), un Partícipe Autorizado podrá solicitar al Emisor que se le emitan Valores Cotizados adicionales (una "Suscripción"). Antes de la liquidación de una Suscripción, el Partícipe Autorizado deberá traspasar a una cuenta sin asignar del Emisor con el Custodio dispuesta para la Serie de que se trate (la "Cuenta sin Asignar") una cantidad de Oro (la "Cantidad de Liquidación de Suscripción") equivalente al producto de (a) el Derecho del Metal en la fecha de la operación correspondiente (la "Fecha de la Operación de Suscripción") y (b) el número total de Valores Cotizados objeto de emisión. El Emisor no emitirá Valores Cotizados a un Partícipe Autorizado hasta que la Cantidad de Liquidación de Suscripción se reciba en la Cuenta sin Asignar y se asigne a la Cuenta Asignada correspondiente a la Serie de que se trate. En relación con cada Suscripción, el Partícipe Autorizado también deberá abonar al Emisor una comisión de suscripción (la "Comisión de Suscripción"). Recompras Cualquier Día Hábil, un Partícipe Autorizado podrá solicitar que el Emisor le recompre Valores Cotizados (una "Recompra"). Antes de la liquidación de una Recompra, el Partícipe Autorizado deberá entregar al Agente de Emisión y Pagos en nombre del Emisor los Valores Cotizados correspondientes objeto de recompra. El Emisor no cancelará tales Valores Cotizados y entregará al Partícipe Autorizado una cantidad de Oro (la "Cantidad de Liquidación de Recompra") equivalente al producto de (1) el Derecho del Metal en la fecha de operación correspondiente (la "Fecha de Operación de Recompra") y (2) el número total de Valores Cotizados objeto de recompra, hasta que el Agente de Emisión y Pagos confirme la recepción de los Valores Cotizados de que se trate. En relación con cada Recompra, el Partícipe Autorizado también deberá abonar al Emisor una comisión de recompra (la "Comisión de Recompra"). Recompras futuras y reembolso anticipado y definitivo En cualquier momento dado, el Oro que figure en el debe de la Cuenta Asignada deberá ser, al menos, equivalente al Derecho del Metal total correspondiente a todos los Valores Cotizados todavía en circulación de la Serie de que se trate. Dicho Oro sufragará la entrega de cualesquiera Cantidades de Liquidación de Recompra futuras y el pago de cualquier "Importe de Reembolso Anticipado" o "Importe de Reembolso Definitivo" (cada uno de estos términos, según las definiciones que se les atribuyen seguidamente) con respecto a cada Valor Cotizado. Garantía Las obligaciones del Emisor correspondientes a los Valores Cotizados se garantizarán mediante escritura de garantía que se regirá por la legislación irlandesa y escritura de garantía que se regirá por la legislación inglesa mediante garantías prendarias con respecto a los derechos que se le atribuyen al Emisor en los contratos suscritos por él con respecto a los Valores Cotizados y el Oro subyacente. Los activos y los bienes objeto de tales garantías prendarias se denominan "Propiedad Garantizada" a efectos de esta Serie. Los Titulares de Valores, por razón de mantener la Serie, carecerán de derechos contra la Propiedad Garantizada con respecto a cualquier otra serie de Valores Cotizados. La garantía relativa a la Propiedad Garantizada con respecto a una Serie de Valores Cotizados podrá ejecutarse en caso de que no se realice íntegramente el pago del Importe de Reembolso Definitivo o el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado, según corresponda, a su vencimiento en la Fecha de

Vencimiento Prevista o la Fecha de Liquidación del Reembolso Anticipado pertinente, según corresponda. Recurso limitado y prelación Los Valores Cotizados presentan, entre ellos, la misma prelación. Los derechos de los Titulares de Valores se limitan a la Propiedad Garantizada. Así pues, una vez se materialice la Propiedad Garantizada y se distribuya el producto neto, ninguna de las partes ni nadie que actúe en nombre de ellas tendrán derecho a emprender medidas posteriores contra el Emisor o sus consejeros, directivos, socios o administrador a fin de cobrar cualesquiera importes adicionales y el Emisor no tendrá deuda alguna con respecto a tales importes. Cualquier producto de la Propiedad Garantizada se utilizará con arreglo a las prioridades de pago que se indican en los términos y las condiciones y, por tanto, los derechos de los Titulares de Valores tendrán una prelación acorde al respecto. Como resultado de tales estipulaciones, los Titulares de Valores de una Serie podrían no recibir íntegramente el Importe de Reembolso Definitivo o el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado que deba abonarse con respecto a cada Valor Cotizado de la Serie en cuestión si el producto de la Propiedad Garantizada resulta insuficiente para satisfacer los derechos de todos los acreedores garantizados de la Serie de que se trate. Intereses Los Valores Cotizados no abonarán intereses periódicos, si bien el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado o el Importe de Reembolso Definitivo, según corresponda, podrá incorporar una prima por reembolso de intereses en la medida en que tal Importe de Reembolso Anticipado o Importe de Reembolso Definitivo, según corresponda, supere el precio de emisión por Valor Cotizado con respecto al primer tramo de la Serie. En caso de que el valor del Metal que comprenda el Derecho del Metal por Valor Cotizado se negocie al, o por debajo del, Importe Nominal más el Importe de Intereses Específico (según las definiciones que se les atribuyen seguidamente a estos términos), el Emisor podrá tener que satisfacer un Importe de Intereses Específico como parte del Importe de Reembolso Definitivo o el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado que deba abonarse por Valor Cotizado, según corresponda, importe que representará el interés sobre el Importe Nominal. Reembolso definitivo de los Valores Cotizados Salvo que se reembolsen con anterioridad íntegramente o los adquiera y cancele el Emisor, los Valores Cotizados devendrán vencidos y exigibles en la Fecha de Vencimiento Prevista a su Importe de Reembolso Definitivo. El "Importe de Reembolso Definitivo" correspondiente a una Serie será un importe (importe que podrá incorporar una prima por reembolso de intereses, siendo esta el excedente por encima del precio de emisión por Valor Cotizado con respecto al primer tramo de la Serie de que se trate) denominado en USD por Valor Cotizado equivalente a la mayor de las siguientes cantidades: i) el producto de (a) el Derecho del Metal (expresado en onzas troy de oro fino) en la fecha que acaezca 40 Días Hábiles antes de la fecha de vencimiento prevista (la "Fecha de Valoración de Reembolso Definitiva", que podría aplazarse en determinadas circunstancias) y (b) el precio medio atribuido a cada onza troy de oro fino de Metal mantenido en la Cuenta Asignada en la Fecha de Valoración de Reembolso Definitiva, con base en (1) el producto recibido por cualquier Metal que se venda antes del quinto Día Hábil inmediatamente anterior a la fecha de vencimiento prevista y (2) el precio de referencia correspondiente al Metal según publique la fuente de precios correspondiente a la Serie de que se trate (o cualquier otra que la suceda o sustituya) con respecto a cualquier Metal que no se venda antes del quinto Día Hábil inmediatamente anterior a la fecha de vencimiento prevista; y ii) un importe equivalente al 10 % del precio de emisión por Valor Cotizado en la Fecha de Emisión de la Serie (el "Importe Nominal") más un importe equivalente al 1 % del Importe Nominal (el "Importe de Intereses Específico"). Reembolso anticipado de los Valores Cotizados Los Valores Cotizados devendrán vencidos y exigibles antes de su fecha de vencimiento prevista a su Importe de Reembolso Anticipado con motivo del acaecimiento de cualquiera de los siguientes hechos si, tras suceder cualquiera de ellos, el Emisor (y/o, en el caso de un Supuesto de Reembolso a Valor de Mercado o un Supuesto de Incumplimiento, el Fiduciario siguiendo las necesarias órdenes de los Titulares de Valores) hubiera cursado notificación disponiendo el reembolso anticipado íntegro de los Valores Cotizados: i) el Emisor en cualquier momento y por cualquier motivo decide proceder al reembolso anticipado íntegro de los Valores Cotizados (un "Supuesto de Reembolso a Instancias del Emisor"); ii) en la siguiente fecha en que deba llevarse a cabo la entrega de Metal (con independencia de que responda a una Suscripción, una Recompra o una venta de Metal de la Ratio de Gasto Total), el Emisor debe, o existe una probabilidad sustancial de que se le exija, realizar un pago relativo al IVA o registrarse a efectos del IVA o contabilizar de otro modo el IVA por razón de tal entrega de Metal o el Emisor deviene obligado, o toma conocimiento de que está obligado, con respecto al IVA de una entrega de Metal anterior (un "Supuesto de Reembolso por IVA"); iii) determinados proveedores de servicios clave del Emisor dimiten o finalizan sus nombramientos en relación con la Serie de que se trate por cualquier motivo y no se nombran sucesores o sustitutos en un plazo de 120 días naturales (un "Supuesto de Reembolso por No Sustitución de Proveedores de Servicios"); iv) el valor vigente de un Valor Cotizado en dos días consecutivos sin interrupción (calculado por el Administrador con referencia al Derecho del Metal de cada Valor Cotizado y el "Precio de Referencia del Metal" [siendo el precio del oro en el LBMA u otro Precio de Referencia del Metal que lo suceda, según se determine en cada momento] cada uno de esos días sin interrupción) es menor o igual que el 20 % del precio de emisión por Valor Cotizado (calculado con referencia al Derecho del Metal de cada Valor Cotizado y el Precio de Referencia del Metal) en la Fecha de Emisión de la Serie (un "Supuesto de Reembolso a Valor de Mercado"); o v) se produce un supuesto de incumplimiento, incluidos determinados incumplimientos por el Emisor de sus obligaciones que no se subsanen en el plazo de subsanación aplicable y determinados supuestos concursales relativos al Emisor (un "Supuesto de Incumplimiento"). El "Importe de Reembolso Anticipado" será un importe (importe que podrá incorporar una prima por reembolso de intereses, siendo esta el excedente por encima del precio de emisión por Valor Cotizado con respecto al primer tramo de la Serie de que se trate) denominado en USD por Valor Cotizado equivalente a la mayor de las siguientes cantidades: i) el producto de (a) el Derecho del Metal (expresado en onzas troy de oro fino) en la fecha que se especifique en la notificación correspondiente en que se designe un Supuesto de Reembolso a Instancias del Emisor, un Supuesto de Reembolso por IVA, un Supuesto de Reembolso por No Sustitución de Proveedores de Servicios, un Supuesto de Reembolso a Valor de Mercado o un Supuesto de Incumplimiento, según corresponda (la "Fecha de Operación de Reembolso Anticipado", que podría aplazarse en determinadas circunstancias) y (b) el precio medio atribuido a cada onza troy de oro fino de Metal mantenido en la Cuenta Asignada en la Fecha de Operación de Reembolso Anticipado, con base en (1) el producto recibido por cualquier Metal que se venda antes del quinto Día Hábil inmediatamente anterior al 40.º Día Hábil siguiente a la Fecha de Operación de Reembolso Anticipado (tal 40.º Día Hábil siguiente a la Fecha de Operación de Reembolso Anticipado, la "Fecha de Corte de Venta del Metal") y (2) el precio de referencia correspondiente al Metal según publique la fuente de precios correspondiente a la Serie de que se trate (o cualquier otra que la suceda o sustituya) con respecto a cualquier Metal que no se venda antes del quinto Día Hábil inmediatamente anterior a la Fecha de Corte de Venta del Metal; y ii) el Importe Nominal más el Importe de Intereses Específico. El pago de cualquier Importe de Reembolso Anticipado o el Importe de Reembolso Definitivo está supeditado en todo momento a las estipulaciones de recurso limitado. Retenciones fiscales Todos los pagos relativos a los Valores Cotizados se realizarán netos de, y tras llevar a cabo, retenciones o deducciones por, o a cuenta de, impuestos. En caso de que resulten de aplicación cualesquiera retenciones, minoraciones o deducciones por, o a cuenta de, cualquier impuesto a pagos con respecto a los Valores Cotizados de cualquier Serie, los Titulares de Valores

estarán supeditados a tales impuestos, minoraciones o deducciones y no tendrán derecho a recibir importes con los que compensar cualesquiera tales impuestos, minoraciones o deducciones. No se producirá Supuesto de Incumplimiento como resultado de tales retenciones o deducciones. Legislación rectora Los Valores Cotizados habrán de regirse por la legislación irlandesa. Habrá dos escrituras de fideicomiso de garantía relativas a cada Serie de Valores Cotizados: una se regirá por la legislación irlandesa y la otra se regirá por la legislación inglesa. C.1.4 Prelación de los Valores Cotizados en la estructura de capital del Emisor en caso de insolvencia Los Valores Cotizados son obligaciones garantizadas y con recurso limitado del Emisor y los Valores Cotizados de una serie presentan, entre ellos, la misma prelación. Las obligaciones del Emisor relativas a una Serie se encuentran garantizadas por la Propiedad Garantizada. La garantía relativa a la Propiedad Garantizada con respecto a una Serie podrá ejecutarse en caso de que no se realice íntegramente el pago del Importe de Reembolso Definitivo o el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado, según corresponda, a su vencimiento en la fecha de vencimiento prevista o la fecha de liquidación del reembolso anticipado correspondiente, según corresponda. C.1.5 Restricciones a la libre transmisión de los valores Los intereses relativos a Valores Cotizados negociados en cualquier sistema de compensación se transmitirán con arreglo a los procedimientos y los reglamentos del sistema de compensación de que se trate. Los Valores Cotizados podrán transmitirse libremente, con supeditación a determinadas restricciones a la venta de Valores Cotizados con destino, entre otras jurisdicciones, el Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Italia, Suiza y cualquier país del Espacio Económico Europeo a cuya autoridad competente no se hubiera comunicado el Folleto Básico o en que se carezca de pasaporte. Estas restricciones se dirigen principalmente a ofertas al público en tales jurisdicciones salvo que resulten de aplicación determinadas exenciones, si bien algunas de las restricciones son prohibiciones generales relativas a la oferta de los Valores Cotizados en la jurisdicción de que se trate. Los Valores Cotizados están supeditados a los requisitos de la legislación fiscal estadounidense. C.2 ¿Dónde se negociarán los Valores Cotizados? Se ha presentado solicitud relativa a los Valores Cotizados para su admisión a cotización en Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam y Deutsche Börse y para su negociación en su mercado regulado. Los Valores Cotizados también podrán admitirse en la bolsa de Londres y para su negociación en los mercados regulados y/u otro(s) mercado(s) principal(es) en algún momento en el futuro. C.3 ¿Cuáles son los riesgos fundamentales específicos de los Valores Cotizados? · El valor, el precio en el mercado secundario y el Importe de Reembolso Anticipado o el Importe de Reembolso Definitivo, según corresponda, de cada Valor Cotizado de una Serie se verán afectados por las variaciones del precio del Metal, la percepción del mercado, la solvencia de determinadas partes de la operación y la liquidez de los Valores Cotizados en el mercado secundario. El precio del Metal (y, por extensión, el precio del Valor Cotizado) puede bajar y subir y la evolución del Metal en cualquier periodo futuro puede no reflejar su evolución en el pasado. · El Oro es, por lo general, más volátil que la mayoría de las demás clases de activos, por lo que las inversiones en Oro son más arriesgadas y más complejas que otras inversiones; además, el precio en el mercado secundario de los Valores Cotizados puede mostrar una volatilidad similar. · La minoración del Derecho del Metal por la Ratio de Gasto Total y la imposición de Comisiones de Suscripción y Comisiones de Recompra a Partícipes Autorizados (que es probable que se repercutan a los inversores) pueden resultar poco atractivas para aquellos inversores que estén interesados únicamente en la variación del precio del Metal y no puede garantizarse que el rendimiento del Metal vaya a ser suficiente para compensar el efecto de la Ratio de Gasto Total y las citadas comisiones. · El Emisor puede decidir desencadenar un Supuesto de Reembolso a Instancias del Emisor y reembolsar todos los Valores Cotizados de una Serie de manera anticipada cursando notificación al respecto a los Titulares de Valores con una antelación de, al menos, 30 días naturales. · La Ratio de Gasto Total podrá modificarla el Emisor a solicitud del Asesor en cada momento, si bien no se producirá ningún incremento sin que antes se curse notificación al respecto a los Titulares de Valores con una antelación de, al menos, 30 días. · Los traspasos de Metal al, o por el, Emisor pueden implicar la aplicación de IVA en determinadas circunstancias. Dicho extremo podría afectar de manera adversa a la capacidad del Emisor de cumplir las obligaciones que le atribuyen los Valores Cotizados de la Serie correspondiente íntegramente y podría desencadenar un Supuesto de Reembolso por IVA conducente al reembolso anticipado de todos los Valores Cotizados de la Serie de que se trate. · Invertir en los Valores Cotizados no convierte al inversor en propietario del Metal que mantenga el Custodio (o un Subcustodio en nombre del Custodio) con respecto a la Serie de que se trate. Los reembolsos anticipados o definitivos de los Valores Cotizados de una Serie se liquidarán en efectivo. · Los Valores Cotizados pueden ser a largo plazo y los inversores que no sean Partícipes Autorizados solo podrán materializar el valor de un Valor Cotizado antes del acaecimiento de un supuesto de reembolso anticipado o la fecha de vencimiento prevista procediendo a su venta al precio de mercado vigente a la sazón a un Oferente Autorizado o a otros inversores en el mercado secundario. Aunque puede que cada Partícipe Autorizado cree un mercado para la Serie de que se trate, ningún Partícipe Autorizado estará obligado a crear un mercado para ninguna Serie y los Partícipes Autorizados podrán dejar de crear un mercado en cualquier momento. Asimismo, cualquier mercado de Valores Cotizados podría no ser líquido y el precio del mercado secundario (en su caso) de los Valores Cotizados podría ser sustancialmente inferior al precio abonado por el inversor. · El Importe Nominal más el Importe de Intereses Específico hacen las veces de un importe mínimo de amortización con respecto al reembolso anticipado o definitivo de los Valores Cotizados de una Serie. En caso de que el producto de la liquidación del Derecho del Metal de cada Valor Cotizado de la Serie de que se trate sea insuficiente para sufragar el Importe Nominal y el Importe de Intereses Específico pagaderos con respecto a tal Valor Cotizado con motivo de tal reembolso anticipado o definitivo, el titular del Valor Cotizado en cuestión podría no recibir el pago del Importe Nominal y/o el Importe de Intereses Específico íntegramente y podría recibir una cantidad sustancialmente menor. Con respecto a cada Valor Cotizado, el pago del Importe de Intereses Específico a Titulares de Valores tendrá una prelación superior con respecto al pago del Importe Nominal. · El Emisor y los Titulares de Valores se exponen a la solvencia de la Contraparte del Metal, el Custodio y los Partícipes Autorizados. · El Custodio debe, con arreglo al Contrato de Custodia, verificar que el Metal que entreguen los Partícipes Autorizados a cambio de los Valores Cotizados se atiene a las The Good Delivery Rules for Gold and Silver Bars publicadas por el LBMA. Tal verificación no podrá evitar por completo que los Partícipes Autorizados depositen Metal no conforme con las normas de pureza exigidas. · El Coordinador Financiero, el Asesor, el Fiduciario, el Fiduciario de Garantía, el Administrador, el Custodio, los Partícipes Autorizados, la Contraparte del Metal, cada uno de los Agentes y/o sus filiales podrían negociar con, o mantener posiciones activamente en, el Metal y otros instrumentos financieros basados en, o relacionados con, el Metal. Tales actividades plantean conflictos de intereses y podrían afectar negativamente al precio y la liquidez de Valores Cotizados. D. INFORMACI?"N FUNDAMENTAL SOBRE LA ADMISI?"N A NEGOCIACI?"N EN UN MERCADO REGULADO D.1 ¿En qué condiciones y en qué plazos puedo invertir en este

