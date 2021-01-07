BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose by 1.7 percent from a year ago.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 7.7 percent yearly in November, while those of non-food sector fell 0.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 2.0 percent in November.
In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.0 percent annually in November and decreased 2.4 percent from a month ago.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
