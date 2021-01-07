Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces December Record Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(AQSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") wishes to announce a record month of sales in December.

We are pleased to advise that December 2020 was another record sales month for Sativa Wellness.

2020 was a transformational year for the company as we combined with Stillcanna Inc. to create a leading European seed to consumer company in the CBD wellness market. Having a fully integrated supply chain allows us to control both quality and costs. Producing a traceable high-quality product has never been more important than today as we approach the UK FSA Novel Food validation deadline at the end of March. Sativa is well prepared for this process and embraces a market with high quality, compliant products.

In 2021 our sights are on continuing to drive sales in the UK and truly extending our reach into Europe. We already have a strong presence in Europe with our extraction and production plant, and we are now extending our capabilities to sell and distribute our products in European markets.

All the best for a safe, healthy, happy and prosperous 2021.

