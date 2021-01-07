Security Screening is Critical but is the Market Ready for Investment? New Study Examines - Future Market Insights

Security screening manufacturers and integrated service providers are collaborating with each other for the installation of security screening systems to offer infrastructure security.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI in its recent report indicates that the global security screening market are poised to grow twofold amid the forecast period. The swift adoption of smart technologies in relation to security screening in emerging nations is likely to record new development opportunities for the market. This, together with rising number of projects in the military & defence and aviation sector in these economies, are offering opportunities in the growing markets for security screening solution providers.

"Growing security concerns in aviation, particularly amid the COVID-19 outbreak and increased demand for huge scale security surveillance at public gatherings will be boosting security screening systems' installation." states the FMI analyst.

Important Highlights

Airport segment will be accounting for majority of the market share throughout the forecast period.

Explosive trade detectors at present hold one-fourth of the overall market share, however, X-Ray screening systems and biometric systems are attaining popularity in the global market.

Russia, India, and China are likely to be at the forefront amid the forecast period.

Drivers

Increase in installation of biometric systems' in private sector offices will favorably influence market expansion.

Rising security concerns in aviation and surge in demand for big scale security surveillance at public gatherings will bolster installation in the global market.

Favorable government measures assisting screening devices' installations to ascertain public safety will remain a prominent market driver.

Easy accessibility of integrated screening systems owing to technological progressions has allowed vendors to assimilate traditional scanning and screening products, thus fueling market growth.

Restraints

High threat of negative publicity of defense, higher installation costs, and threat of privacy interruption is likely to restrain growth in the market.

Strong health effects of full body scanning and competitive pressure on manufacturers will hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Security Screening Market

The unprecedented predicament the world is encountering poses a big challenge to the entire aviation sector and its capability to pull through both financially and operationally. The COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically impacted the air transport system, including aviation security screening, is significant. Security screening will continue to adapt its procedures and processes to assimilate sanitary measures while upholding adequate security levels. Innovation is anticipated to be key in reinstating pre-COVID-19 growth and traffic volumes while applying the requisite sanitary measures.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers in the global security screening market of security screening platforms are engaged in offering automated security screening systems with advanced attributes. Major players identified in the global market are Analogic Corporation, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Argus TrueID, Digital Barriers, Aware Incorporation, Mangal Security Systems Ltd., Smiths Group plc, OSI Systems, Inc., LAXTON GROUP, Aratek, NEC Corporation, NEXT Biometric, and Cognitec Systems GmbH.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the security screening market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of system (X-ray screening systems, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors, liquid scanner and biometric systems (face recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint recognition and IRIS recognition)), application(airport, government buildings, border check points, educational institute, private office building, malls and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

