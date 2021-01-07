DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2021 / 11:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2021) of GBP51.92m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2021) of GBP35.59m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share 170.68p 20,850,000.00 (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share 170.68p (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 166.00p Premium / (Discount) (2.74)% to NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.64p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.12)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 06/01/2021 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91040 EQS News ID: 1159093 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 07, 2021