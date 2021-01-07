Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Company"). The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Burke to the position of Vice-President, Marketing.

Adrian is a serial entrepreneur with multiple exits and brings an immense amount of passion with his studious nature. His twenty-four years of brand development, marketing, and business development experience leverages the dynamic Canbud team. Adrian's previous focus in the nutraceutical space, and his insights on the current state of attention and distribution of nutraceutical health and wellness products will be of tremendous value as Canbud seeks to differentiate its consumer packaged goods (CPG) offerings. Adrian's focus on the plant-based space and empathic approach to environmentally sustainable packaging will be instrumental in building out and scaling the Company's intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

Adrian is a welcome addition to the Canbud Team and comments, "I am absolutely thrilled to be working with such a dynamic team at Canbud. The vision of the company aligns with my sensibilities in life, and as a marketer those insights will allow me to help accelerate our initiatives. Being an entrepreneur for 25 years with a CPG focus, I fully understand 'brand' is everything and it's my job to bolster ours and I'm excited to do just that. It's time to execute!"

Steve Singh, Canbud CEO, further comments, "Canbud has created a pure play health and wellness enterprise model specializing in all things natural; hemp-based CBD, psychedelic and functional mushroom nutraceuticals, and plant-based protein product offerings. We are positioning Canbud to be a disruptive leader in the health and wellness space using proprietary innovative solutions to solve global issues and service evolving consumer demands."

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud Distribution Corp is a science and technology company focused on the global hemp markets inclusive of plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals. Currently the company, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licences for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid-based products.

For further information, please contact:

ir@canbudcorp.com

or

Robert Tjandra, President and COO

Tel: 1 416 847 7312

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71501