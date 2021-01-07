

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said first participant has been dosed in the phase 3 CIFFREO study, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of investigational gene therapy candidate PF-06939926 in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The first patient was dosed at a site in Barcelona, Spain on December 29, 2020. CIFFREO is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The trial is expected to enroll 99 ambulatory male patients, ages 4 through 7, across 55 clinical trial sites in 15 countries.



Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an X-linked disease that is caused by mutations in the gene encoding dystrophin, which is needed for muscle membrane stability. PF-06939926 received Fast Track designation from the FDA in October 2020, as well as Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the United States in May 2017.



Brenda Cooperstone, Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development, said: 'We believe our gene therapy candidate, if successful in phase 3 and approved, has the potential to significantly improve the trajectory of DMD disease progression.'



