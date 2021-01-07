

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment, said that its backlog of irrigation equipment orders in North America supports strong revenue growth for its second quarter.



In addition, the company expects improved activity levels to continue in international irrigation markets.



However, Lindsay also said it is seeing rapid and significant increases in steel and freight costs that will pressure short-term margins until pricing actions are fully implemented.



