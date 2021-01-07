

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in December, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.0 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.7 percent yearly in December and those of electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 4.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 9.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in December.



