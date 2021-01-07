DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc LEI Number: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2021) of GBP172.9m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2021) of GBP172.9m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,293.05p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2,292.62p unaudited current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,100.00p Discount to NAV 8.42% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2020 to 06/01/2021 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 18.04 2p 2 Hill & Smith 12.67 Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group 9.71 Plc Ordinary 25p 4 Scapa Group Plc 9.34 Ordinary 5p 5 Spirax-Sarco 8.79 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.45 7 Electrocomponents 7.54 PLC Ordinary 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc 6.07 Ordinary 10p 9 Vitec Group Plc 2.33 Ordinary 20p 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 2.27 5p 11 Eleco Plc Ordinary 2.18 1p 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 2.16 25p 13 Morgan Advanced 1.91 Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc 1.49 Ordinary 12.5p 15 Menzies (John) Plc 1.40 Ordinary 25p 16 Carr's Group Plc 1.37 Ordinary GBp2.5 17 Castings Plc 0.93 Ordinary 10p 18 National Grid Plc 0.76 Ordinary 11.395p 19 Titon Holdings Plc 0.71 Ordinary 10p 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.62 Ordinary 25p 21 Santander UK 0.40 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 22 Dialight Plc 0.38 Ordinary 1.89p 23 LPA Group Plc 0.33 Ordinary 10p 24 Coral Products Plc 0.13 Ordinary 1p 25 Chamberlin Plc 0.04 Ordinary 25p 26 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 27 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91041 EQS News ID: 1159101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

