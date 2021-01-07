Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

7 January 2021

On 7 December 2020, the Company issued a Circular and convening a General Meeting of the Company.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Circular which is available on the Company's website:

https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/

The Board announces that, at the General Meeting held at 11.55 am today at 12a Princes Gate Mews, London, SW7 2PS, all resolutions were passed. The votes were all cast by poll. The total number of votes cast in relation to each Resolution was as follows:

Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes at Chairman's discretion Shares marked as votes withheld / abstentions Resolution 1 (Ordinary resolution) - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities 3,125,607 451,839 254 1,819,778 Resolution 2 (Special resolution) - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 3,108,665 469,453 254 1,819,106 Resolution 3 (Ordinary resolution) - To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of an issue of 3m shares & approve the issue to the Related Party on the 30th September 2020 3,109,092 468,057 254 1,820,075

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Enquiries: M&L Capital Management Ltd ir@mlcapman.com

