AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR (PR1T.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US TREASURY BOND 0-1 Y UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.025 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 623600 CODE: PR1T.DE ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T.DE Sequence No.: 91052 EQS News ID: 1159113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 07, 2021 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)