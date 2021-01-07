DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 06/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.6233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 315191326 CODE: PR1R ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 91048 EQS News ID: 1159109 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)