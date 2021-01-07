

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $378.9 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $260.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.4 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.00 billion from $2.82 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $396.4 Mln. vs. $306.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $3.00 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60



