Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2020

On December 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 279 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2020, was SEK 265.50 for the Class A shares and SEK 274.20 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 7, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Attachment