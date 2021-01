CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for November. Before the data, the loonie held steady against its major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 1.5601 against the euro, 81.47 against the yen, 0.9849 against the aussie and 1.2711 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de