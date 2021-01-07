

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $96.9 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $140.4 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $0.89 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $96.9 Mln. vs. $140.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $0.89 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



