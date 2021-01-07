Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
Aktienchance: Ist das die größte neue Wette für 2021!? Vom (noch-) Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern!?
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 
Stuttgart
07.01.21
16:11 Uhr
27,620 Euro
+0,240
+0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60028,52016:44
07.01.2021 | 15:05
Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2020, revised

In the press release published on January 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., incorrect closing prices were stated. The following applies.

On December 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 279 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2020, was SEK 274.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 265.50 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 7, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on January 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_210107_rev_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28a0c699-1909-487b-a15a-c68c4965572c)

