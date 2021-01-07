Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2020, revised

In the press release published on January 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., incorrect closing prices were stated. The following applies.

On December 31, 2020, net asset value was SEK 279 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2020, was SEK 274.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 265.50 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 7, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

