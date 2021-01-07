Pedro Muñoz joins Vidoomy as VP-Europe Sales in Madrid

MADRID, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to his extensive experience in the commercial field and the digital marketing sector, Pedro Muñoz will lead Vidoomy's commercial strategy and European sales teams from its headquarters in Madrid, strengthening the company's position in and outside its borders.

Vidoomy, digital platform specialized in video advertising, offers to its clients access to premium audiences in digital media that the company manages. In this way, it makes it easier for advertisers and prestigious brands campaigns to impact their target audience at the right time and in the right place.

Vidoomy offers advertisers premium audiences that allow them to increase digital advertising investment efficiency of branding and awareness campaigns, through its own technology with specialized algorithms, machine learning, 3rd Party Data and its alliances with premium publishers.

Through audiences over 2,500 premium media globally, Vidoomy delivers the best results in terms of KPIs, ROI and ROAS to advertisers and enables digital publishers to increase the monetization of their digital media.

Vidoomy's current international presence include USA, Latam, Europe and the African continent market, with local teams that maintain a clients network and commercial operations with global focus. Its activity is focused on the main media agencies such as Publicis, IPG Mediabrands, GroupM, Havas Media Group, Dentsu Aegis, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and their media buying agencies, as well as independent ones. These companies and the advertisers in each of the countries in which Vidoomy operates will be the main focus for the European sales teams attention that Pedro Muñoz will strategically manage from Madrid.

Pedro Muñoz's main responsibility will be to strengthen Vidoomy's position in the European digital market and multiply Vidomy's sales force, creating a strategic network of commercial agreements with the main companies that make up the digital advertising ecosystem and the programmatic. His experience over 18 years in the commercial field in leading companies in the sector such as Outbrain, Ligatus and / or Hi Media, leading opening projects and sales teams creation will undoubtedly strengthen Vidoomy's commercial operations outside its borders.

"It is a pleasure to join Vidoomy's amazing team to continue the spectacular growth that this company has experienced over the last 3 years. It is a great challenge to represent this successful product in the whole Europe continent," says Pedro Muñoz about his challenge.

"With a professional such as Pedro Muñoz, as sales leader in the European territory and adding a technology in continuous adaptation and development such as that offered by Vidoomy, we will be able to further increase our network of Advertisers satisfied by the results and KPIs offered after the advertising campaigns served through our technology. This strategy will ensure the success of Vidoomy, fulfilling the company's projections in an unstoppable market that increases its investment in digital advertising year after year and that in 2021 has the best expectations of historical growth," says Antonio Simarro-VP Global Sales at Vidoomy.

Vidoomy's purpose of always providing the highest quality service to its customers is what places innovation and improvement of its technology at the epicenter of its strategy. The constant growth of its commercial teams is the definitive bet to consolidate itself as a reference digital platform for its clients and bring its video advertising solutions to all corners of the globe.