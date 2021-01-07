Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC), is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional strategic lands located approximately 18 miles NNW of Crawford Township, Ontario and in the general area where Canada Nickel has discovered several significant deposits of nickel and other metals.

Seventy-five unpatented mining claims comprising 3,750 acres were 100% purchased by issuing shares of HTSC and granting a 1% net smelter return royalty. Property attributes include three holes drilled in 1965 that intersected significant anomalies of nickel and gold. Drilling assessment reports from the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM) has highlighted the presence of serpentinize-altered dunite-peridotite rocks with variable thickness (up to 118 ft) of fine disseminations of pentlandite-millerite-pyrite-magnetite, with grades ranging from 0.10 up to 0.30% Ni. There has been no significant exploration on the property in the last 50+ years. The property has an enormous blue-sky potential for nickel, base-metal and gold opportunities with multiple, near-surface, drill-ready targets.

This acquisition complements and supplements Fortune's 100%-owned Gowan nickel project that is located about 13 miles NE of Timmins, Ontario. The Gowan property is highly prospective and contains a historic drill intercept assaying 3.5% nickel in sulfides.

According to Paul Riss, CEO of Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., "The company understands how converging economic forces are projected to send the price of gold significantly higher. As a result of our attentiveness to the actions of the federal reserve and their growing balance sheet of corporate high-yield debt and the threat of inflation in these uncertain times, we believe the best way to protect shareholder value from a falling dollar is to buy gold properties. Over 80 million ounces of gold have been found in the Timmins mining camp and we expect this new property known as the Beck and Ottaway project, which has not been prospected in 50 years, to be rich in untouched gold. The Timmins area is one of the richest gold fields in the world, and over the past century has produced more gold than any mining camp in Canada."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp. and Fortune

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific nickel and gold jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired 102 unpatented mining claims located 23 km NE of Timmins, Ontario known as the Gowan project and located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. Fortune has also purchased 75 unpatented mining claims in the Beck and Ottaway project located 18 miles NNW of Crawford Township.

As 83% of current nickel production is used in stainless steel and other alloys and only 2% in batteries, nickel demand and attendant prices are anticipated to grow significantly. In addition, the weight of nickel in these new batteries is up to 89% and they contain no cobalt and much less lithium. For more information, please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71564