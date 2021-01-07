Hainan's Sanya Looks to 2021 as Its Tourism Sector Rebounds

SANYA, China, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya, the popular resort city located on the southern tip of Hainan Island, has seen its tourism sector rapidly recover in the second half of 2020, following China's control and stabilization of the COVID-19 epidemic. In 2020, a total of 15.412 million passengers traveled through Sanya Phoenix International Airport. Between January 1-3 of this year alone, Sanya received 407,400 tourists for the New Year holiday, generating revenues of RMB 964 million and delivering a promising start to 2021 for the city's tourism industry.

Sanya's tourism sector began its steady recovery in May 2020, buoyed by the Chinese government's policy to establish the Hainan Free Trade Port. The number of overnight tourists and total revenue has remained stable since the third quarter of 2020, especially given last year's unique calendar that saw the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day both occur during Golden Week. As a result, Sanya saw a 12.69% increase year-on-year in tourists during this period, while total tourism revenue skyrocketed by 39.33% year-on-year.

Located on the coast of the South China Sea, with a vast sea area of about 6,000 square kilometers, Sanya is blessed with extremely clear sea water and magnificent underwater landscape, and the underwater visibility can generally reach 8 to 16 meters, making it one of the best places for all kinds of water and underwater sports.

Enjoying a tropical climate with long summers and warm winters, not only does Sanya serve as a spectacular getaway from the cold, but it is a rich and diverse year-round destination. With its miles of coastline, coconut plantations, iconic fishing ports, fascinating historical landmarks and local culture, as well as modern resorts and duty free shopping complex, the city has quickly emerged as a popular destination for tourists not just from China but across the world.

Dedicated to actively cultivating new destinations and modes of tourism by leveraging the island's rich diversity and resources, Sanya Tourism Promotion Board has created a series of promotional themes targeting different tourist segments, such as the recently launched "Wonderland Sanya" which seeks to attract young travelers to explore Sanya's unique and vibrant possibilities across the five angles of food, travel photography, culture, outdoor activities, and luxury hospitality.

