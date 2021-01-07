

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (DUK), said that it has acquired the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar project from Recurrent Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ).



The project is under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021. The energy generated from the Pflugerville Solar project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.



It is the fifth utility-scale project that Duke Energy Renewables has acquired from Recurrent Energy, including the Rambler Solar project in Texas, which reached commercial operation in 2020.



