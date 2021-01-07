Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
PR Newswire
07.01.2021 | 15:28
First patient in treatment in RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study in United Kingdom

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today, on January 7th, 2021, that the first patient in United Kingdom is enrolled in the company's clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a study named RhoVac-002 ("BRaVac").

The first patient in United Kingdom is enrolled in the clinical study, called BRaVac. This clinical trial phase IIb-study is a randomized, placebo controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating if treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit the development of advanced prostate cancer after curative intent treatment. The clinical phase IIb study is an international, multicenter study, which will recruit over 175 patients in six European countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and United Kingdom) and the US.

CEO Anders Månsson comments: "We are very happy about the fact that, in spite of the pandemic, we have now been able to get all countries operational in the study".

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-01-202115:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

