

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 deaths in the United States hit new record on Wednesday, rising close to 4000.



With 3,902 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 361279, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.



During the same period, 2,54,329 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 21305037.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Thursday, a total of 132,476 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. This is a new record. Out of this, 23,707 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



All but 4 states in the South have had record COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. 12 states reported more than 10 percent increase in hospitalizations since 7 days ago.



The national average Covid test positivity rate slightly decreased to 13.39 percent.



'The next few days are likely to be worse, as the pandemic continues to rage across most of the country and states catch up on posting holiday-delayed data', COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



Japan declared a state of emergency in capital Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures after the country reported a record rise in Covid-19 cases.



The new variant of the deadly virus was reported in five U.S. states. This includes at least 26 cases in California, 22 cases in Florida, two cases in Colorado, and one case each in Georgia and New York, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said that on Wednesday, 811,600 additional vaccines were distributed to the American people. This brings the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country to 19,633,525.



Alex M. Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, called on State governors to accelerate vaccine administration by moving on to providing vaccinations to broader populations. 'There is no reason that states need to complete, say, vaccinating all health care providers before opening up vaccinations to older Americans or other especially vulnerable populations,' he said during an Operation Warp Speed briefing Wednesday.



