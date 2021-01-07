Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, January 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 7 January 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity Asian Values PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General Corporate Purposes
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 July 2020
|To:
|31 December 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Name of contact:
|Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 837846
