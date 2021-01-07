Anzeige
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 
Stuttgart
07.01.21
17:22 Uhr
21,600 Euro
-0,350
-1,59 %
07.01.2021
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 7

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 7 January 2021

Name of applicant:Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return:From:1 July 2020To:31 Dec 2020
Name of scheme:ESO Scheme (A3274711995)Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:429,369270,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil125,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):21,310Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:408,059395,000

Name of contact:Susan Johnson-Brett
Telephone number of contact:01865 393324

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

© 2021 PR Newswire
