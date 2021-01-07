Token-Swapping Protocol Poolz Adds Support for Moonbeam

SAINT VINCENT and THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Poolz, the decentralized token-swapping protool, has integrated with Polkadot defi project Moonbeam. The integration will expand Poolz' cross-chain capabilities for interoperable defi and token sale fundraising.

Moonbeam's Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform delivers broad support for projects looking to build on Polkadot. By integrating Moonbeam's technology into its protocol, Poolz is making it easier for developers to create native Polkadot applications that utilize Poolz' cross-chain capabilities for token swapping.

Ethereum native projects will now be able to deploy the same logic and smart contract code on Polkadot, while supporting the exchange of ERC20 assets using Poolz. A primary application for this is token sales that wish to raise funds in ETH before issuing a native token on Polkadot.

"Moonbeam's technology allows us to serve our community better without having to reinvent the wheel," said Guy Oren, CEO of Poolz. "It's an important step in increasing Poolz' activities via the Polkadot ecosystem and making decentralized cross-chain token sales and liquidity auctions a reality."

Poolz supports the Ethereum, TomoChain, and Polkadot networks and supports multiple token standards including ERC20, TOMO, and GLMR. There are plans to extend support to include other smart contract blockchains. Through integrating with Moonbeam, Poolz will empower entrepreneurs and innovators to launch liquidity auctions that are discoverable by investors on a variety of blockchain ecosystems, allowing them to raise capital against their own native token and increase their ecosystem development.

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized, swapping protocol for cross-chain auctions of Fungible and Non-Fungible (NFT) tokens, as well as OTC deals. The core code is optimized for DAO ecosystems, enabling startups and project owners to bootstrap liquidity for their crypto-assets, prior to listing. The Poolz platform has already integrated with multiple blockchains and is planning to add support for the 10 largest blockchain networks.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform on the Polkadot network that makes it easy to build natively interoperable applications. This Ethereum compatibility allows developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and dApp frontends to Moonbeam with minimal changes. As a parachain on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam will benefit from the shared security of the Polkadot relay chain and integrations with other chains that are connected to Polkadot. Currently in active development by PureStake, Moonbeam is expected to reach mainnet by early 2021.

