AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG (Credendo Single Risk) (Austria), which is a subsidiary of Credendo Export Credit Agency, a holding company of a group of trade credit and political risk insurance companies (Credendo group). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings) as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Credendo Single Risk's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings were placed under review with developing implications following the announcement in September 2020 that the Credendo group intends to merge Credendo Single Risk into its sister company, Credendo Excess Surety. The combined entity will be renamed Credendo Guarantees Speciality Risks. The merger is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2021, retroactive to 1 January 2021, and is subject to regulatory approval, at which point, Credendo Single Risk will cease to exist. AM Best is not currently able to assess the expected risk-adjusted capitalisation, prospective performance and business plans of the combined entity.

