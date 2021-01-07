A new paper from scientists in China and Canada examines the recent progress in the development of perovskite-silicon tandem cells, finding a technology that's poised for rapid commercialization, with a few research challenges still to overcome. These are primarily related to ensuring the perovskite layer can match the lifetime of the silicon cell underneath.Scientists led by the Beijing Institute of Technology examined the latest developments in perovskite-silicon tandem cells, delving into the varied materials and designs promising high efficiency and the challenges that remain to be overcome ...

