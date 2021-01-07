Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2020 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 24,091 Wavestone shares
  • € 417,095.51 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES32,717 shares € 822,701.95408 transactions
SALES32,299 shares € 813,454.41396 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2020

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
07/01/202032064,091.96 07/01/20201861,728.6
07/06/202011001,984 07/02/202022003,950
07/07/20201359.1 07/06/202011002,000
07/08/202032104,122.59 07/08/20201119.7
07/10/202043015,871.67 07/10/20201119.68
07/13/20201119.4 07/13/202043015,883.41
07/14/202021012,001.82 07/14/202021012,009.82
07/15/20201119.72 07/15/202043016,009.71
07/16/202011001,994 07/16/202022004,010
07/17/20201120 07/17/20201120
07/20/202033005,985.99 07/20/202022004,006
07/21/202033006,015.99 07/21/202011002,025
07/22/202022003,966 07/22/202011002,000
07/23/202019180 07/24/202032014,034.87
07/24/202021011,999.88 07/28/202021012,020
07/27/202018160 07/29/2020650110,215.09
07/28/202021012,006 07/30/202031944,037.86
07/29/20202240.65 07/31/202021012,100.7
07/30/202032374,879.81 08/04/20202481.5
07/31/202025102.9 08/05/202021012,035.3
08/03/20201361.8 08/06/202031252,540.05
08/04/202064669,401.5 08/07/20202721,439.92
08/05/202042214,432.51 08/10/202032014,004.14
08/06/202042374,761.66 08/11/202043477,004.09
08/07/202021422,810.63 08/12/202021012,045.1
08/11/202032064,120.6 08/13/202032014,065
08/12/20202240.2 08/14/20202851,725.35
08/13/20202521,040 08/17/20201791,591.85
08/14/20202781,560.15 08/18/202021012,050.3
08/17/20201501,000 08/19/202021503,015
08/18/202011012,045.25 08/20/20202681,366.68
08/19/2020118359.64 08/21/20201120
08/20/20201119.98 08/24/202031933,901.4
08/21/20201120 08/25/202022004,045
08/24/202011052,100 08/26/20203511,032.75
08/25/2020212240.3 08/27/202021212,441.3
08/26/202043016,035.14 08/28/202032094,256.35
08/27/20201120 08/31/202022004,105
08/28/202021152,304.5 09/01/202011002,060
09/01/202011002,045 09/02/2020870014,949.98
09/03/202031904,183 09/03/2020545010,020.02
09/04/202021012,212.15 09/04/2020972516,336.35
09/07/202011002,410 09/07/2020660014,440.02
09/08/202043929,579.81 09/08/202011002,455
09/09/202031824,429.41 09/09/202011002,455
09/10/2020765816,266.29 09/10/2020540010,008.72
09/11/202032125,306.59 09/11/2020655013,907.41
09/14/202022005,100 09/14/202022005,145
09/15/202022005,155 09/15/202032185,657.99
09/16/2020440010,190 09/16/2020550013,040
09/17/202032165,540.4 09/17/202022005,180
09/18/2020975018,945 09/18/202022005,085
09/21/2020657014,205.03 09/21/202011002,535
09/23/202021293,222.76 09/22/202032065,135
09/24/20201125 09/23/202043097,778/15
09/25/2020770017,570 09/24/20201125
09/28/202043128,046.01 09/25/2020765716,853.36
09/29/20201501,267.5 09/28/202021614,196
09/30/20202401,008.15 09/29/202014102.6
10/01/2020768017,695.03 09/30/202043017,720.35
10/02/202022005,135 10/01/2020985022,454.96
10/05/2020550012,675 10/02/202011002,590
10/06/202022004,965 10/06/202011002,490
10/07/20201124.75 10/09/2020315370.5
10/08/20201982,425.5 10/12/202021874,650.65
10/09/202042375,804.7 10/13/202033007,455
10/12/20201551,355.75 10/14/20201571,410.75
10/13/202043308,152.49 10/15/202042025,016.61
10/14/2020550012,275 10/16/202042135,386.05
10/15/202032014,929.61 10/19/202022005,145
10/16/20201125.05 10/21/202011002,530
10/20/202032305,911.99 10/22/202033007,500
10/21/2020660015,109.98 10/23/20201125
10/22/202011002,480 10/27/202022004,855
10/23/20201125 10/29/202021012,323
10/26/2020550012,275 10/30/202022004,585
10/27/202011002,405 11/03/202053858,948.13
10/28/2020770016,450 11/04/2020760114,408.61
10/29/202041102,512.9 11/05/2020650112,259.17
10/30/202032,20050,540 11/06/202043288,208.4
11/02/20201711,622.35 11/10/2020440010,110
11/03/20201123 11/11/20201125.5
11/04/202021012,398.6 11/12/202043218,184.44
11/05/202021012,439.15 11/13/20201195424,625.22
11/06/202031333,287.65 11/16/202052135,459.04
11/09/202022005,015 11/18/202021323,352.69
11/10/202021323,300 11/19/2020647712,206.24
11/11/202031022,585.7 11/23/202022005,120
11/12/202021223,074.4 11/24/20201125.6
11/13/20201083621,378.36 11/25/202033007,560
11/16/20201090122,855.67 11/26/202043127,896
11/17/202042225,628.41 11/27/20202511,290.2
11/18/202052325,864.24 11/30/202022005,060
11/19/202041874,752.04 12/02/2020151,50038,760
11/20/202073799,698.19 12/03/2020161,54441,150.07
11/23/2020658915,047.83 12/04/2020658716,199.91
11/24/2020642210,637.44 12/07/2020660016,669.98
11/25/2020748312,117.46 12/08/2020880022,050
11/26/202011002,520 12/09/2020131,26035,752
11/27/202021012,545.2 12/10/2020760417,988.99
11/30/202033007,539.99 12/11/202033008,915.01
12/01/202043228,061.69 12/15/2020880022,960
12/02/202021022,551.6 12/16/2020880023,210
12/04/2020131,29435,326.85 12/17/2020440011,700
12/07/2020141,40038,319.96 12/18/2020440011,580
12/08/202032085,678.4 12/21/2020660017,350.02
12/09/202031664,602.8 12/22/2020550014,585
12/10/2020770020,744.99 12/23/202022005,880
12/11/2020874522,020.78 12/24/202043018,879.29
12/14/2020131,30036,945.35 12/29/202042176,392.91
12/15/20202802,270 12/30/202021012,999.6
12/16/2020550014,390 12/31/202011002,962.4
12/17/202043048,827.49
12/18/2020873521,153.81
12/22/202043209,292
12/23/202031113,246.69
12/24/2020215440.9
12/28/202033008,769.99
12/29/202032015,859.29
12/30/2020650114,679.6
12/31/202042527,413.89

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWtwYphpkpiVmnCbZceaaJdqmm+Sk5PHa5aWlWmbapeWnZpgm29pbceYZm9nnGlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66744-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_060121-en.pdf

