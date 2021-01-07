The theranostic and genomic company signs subcontract service agreement with HalioDx's CLIA-certified laboratory in Richmond, Virginia

OncoDNA, a theranostic and genomic company specializing in precision oncology, has announced today that it has signed a subcontract service agreement with HalioDx's U.S.-based CLIA-certified laboratory located in Richmond, Virginia. This agreement will enable OncoDNA to expand its unique offering of services to biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions in North America.

OncoDNA has a proven track record in supporting the development of personalized cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes a series of comprehensive molecular diagnostic tests on both solid and liquid biopsies. Combined with an advanced bioinformatic technology, OncoDNA's diagnostic tests offer a unique solution to the US biopharmaceutical industry.

Today, OncoDNA products and services are already used in pan-European clinical trials and research projects, such as Kura Oncology's HRAS tipifarnib clinical study and the AURORA metastatic breast cancer research program. OncoDNA currently offers its solutions in 50 countries worldwide and has experienced an outstanding sales growth of 180% over the last 4 years. Obtaining access to HalioDx's laboratory capabilities will further propel the global adoption of OncoDNA's solutions in North America.

"We have found in HalioDx a trusted partner to run our diagnostic tests for research use in the U.S. We are confident that HalioDx, and most particularly its CLIA-certified laboratory in Richmond, Virginia, has the capability to perform our complex molecular profiling assays, enabling us to assist with the identification and development of future personalized cancer treatments for patients", said Jean-Pol Detiffe, Founder of OncoDNA.

Vincent Fert, HalioDx CEO commented: "We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with OncoDNA and help them to introduce their unique precision oncology solutions to US customers. Our respective capabilities are highly complementary to foster success in this marketplace

HalioDx is an immuno-oncology diagnostic company that operates in compliance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). Headquartered in France, the company also has CLIA-certified laboratories and compliant facilities in Richmond, US, which will help OncoDNA penetrate the North American market.

About OncoDNA

OncoDNA is a theranostic and genomic company with renown expertise in precision oncology. The company provides comprehensive testing of cancer biomarkers (DNA, RNA and proteins) on solid and liquid biopsies as well NGS data interpretation services to oncologists, research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies across the globe. The company headquarters are based in Belgium, and its two entities IntegraGen, a company specializing in the decryption of the human genome and Biosequence are headquartered in France and Spain, respectively. The group employs approx. 115 employees in 9 countries, works with an international network of 35 distributors and collaborates with one European-based and one US-based subcontracted accredited laboratories.

