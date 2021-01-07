Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2021 | 18:44
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Launches updated Website

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI). A developer of UV and UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today launched the updated website and e-commerce platform.

OPTEC CEO, Roger Pawson, stated "As the company's divisions have expanded individually it became apparent that an updated integrated information platform was necessary, and the company IT department has been working to create an all-encompassed website and e-commerce platform to allow for easier company, product and information access along with an improved on-line shopping experience. The new website launched today at: www.optecintl.com

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623506/OPTEC-International-Inc-OPTI-Launches-updated-Website

