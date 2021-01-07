Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.01.2021
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2021 | 19:08
WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. (OTC: WSFT) announces Form 10-12G Filing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) announced today the filing of its Form 10-12G Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Following the effective date of the filing, unless withdrawn, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC. This means the Company will be begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.

The Form 10-12G filing provides investors with detailed and audited information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements. The ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help the Company's new and current investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company. A copy of the Form 10-12G is available at www.sec.gov under the name of Wikisoft Corp.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are excited to announce that our Form 10-12G Registration Statement is filed. If effective, we will be a fully SEC reporting company. This is an important and essential step in our commitment to provide our investors with transparency and accountability."

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol "WSFT".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

WikiSoft Corp
315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,
CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623454/Wikisoft-Corp-OTC-WSFT-announces-Form-10-12G-Filing

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
